ERG generates £200,000 in community benefit fund for local projects

Over the last two years ERG Holding UK Ltd (ERG), a leading European renewable energy producer, has generated £200k in community benefit funds to support local projects close to the Evishagaran and Craiggore wind farms, located to the east of Dungiven town.

A total of 30 charities and community organisations have received funding for a diverse range of projects, including river enhancements, capital projects and programmes for sports, skills, childcare, music and active lifestyles. The fund offers a micro grant for smaller projects as well as a strategic grant for larger-scale partnership projects.

For two consecutive years, St. Matthew’s GAC, Drumsurn has been successful in its application to the Community Benefit Fund; to support improvements to club facilities as well as its ‘Fit Families’ project.

Ronan McNickle, Chairperson of St. Matthew’s GAC, expressed his gratitude, saying: “We are extremely thankful to ERG for the support we’ve received through their Community Benefit Fund. Thanks to this funding, we have been able to significantly upgrade our frequently used club facilities.

"These improvements include installing new fencing, re-sanding the pitch, constructing a new walkway, adding lights, and a new scoreboard. ERG’s dedication to supporting local communities is evident and we are excited about the future possibilities that can be achieved for environmental sustainability and more locally on our doorstep.”

Speaking about the commitment to the local area, Simon Moeller, ERG’s Head of International Relations, said: “Our investment extends beyond the wind farm itself. We want to ensure that local communities based nearby benefit through community benefit funds and by using local suppliers whenever available. With a strong presence in Northern Ireland and Scotland, ERG is dedicated to enriching the lives of residents and the environment in which we live.

"What matters to the community matters to us, and we are proud to support the fantastic work that takes place within recreational, cultural and sporting facilities. We are proud to have placed £200k into this area for everyone to benefit, ensuring that these vital services continue to thrive.”

The wind farm at Evishagaran has a substantial impact on the local and regional energy supply with the potential to power up to 26,000 homes annually. Additionally, the 13 wind turbines at the site contribute significantly to Northern Ireland’s decarbonisation efforts by reducing emissions by 77,850 tonnes.

ERG has invested over £35m in the construction of the Evishagaran and Craiggore wind farms and has committed to supporting their Community Benefit Fund for 25 years with an annual contribution of approximately £100k. The value of the fund will increase proportionally with any extensions to the development. The fund is administered by the Community Foundation for Northern Ireland.