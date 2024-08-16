Family of Gerry Anderson launches music bursary campaign to mark ten year anniversary
Gerry believed in the transformative power of music and the importance of supporting emerging talent which he did throughout his career. "My Dad, Gerry, was a musician before his career took off on radio and television," shared his son, David Anderson. "We believe this bursary is a perfect tribute to his legacy. He faced the same challenges as any aspiring musician and dedicated himself to supporting and uplifting the next generation of talent."
"After hearing Gary Lightbody from Snow Patrol's heartfelt plea on the BBC for more arts funding, we felt compelled to act. In response, we established the Gerry Anderson Music Bursary in partnership with the Oh Yeah Centre and CFNI. This initiative allows us to honour Dad's passion and continue his work, a decade after his passing."
Snow Patrol vocalist and founder of the Oh Yeah Centre, Gary Lightbody, said: “When I think about Gerry I think about my Da. The radio was on a lot in our house growing up, and my dad was usually shouting at it, but not Gerry’s show. He would be laughing, as Gerry was not only clearly a very big hearted man but was also really funny. And I loved hearing my dad laugh. So when the name Gerry Anderson is mentioned my mind goes to my dear dad and that is a gift.
“I’m honoured to hear words I said about the arts in NI might have, in some small way, inspired his family to create this bursary to help the next generation of musicians in our wee place. And I am very proud to be associated in any way with the name Gerry Anderson.”
Shauna Kelpie, Manager CFNI's Acorn Fund, stated: “The Community Foundation in Derry~Londonderry is delighted to support the Anderson Family to connect Gerry's legacy locally through new opportunities for talented individuals to make their mark on the entertainment industry.”
All donations will provide vital resources for young artists, ensuring access to education, instruments, services and resources, including affordable rehearsal and recording spaces as well as mentoring and talent development.
Contribute and learn more at https://geraldmichaelanderson.com/gerry-anderson-music-bursary/
