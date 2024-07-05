Farmers are invited to apply for major soil sampling scheme
The aim of the four-year soil testing scheme, running from 2022 to 2026, is to improve sustainability and efficiency in the farming sector. This year, Zone 3 of the scheme invites registrations from farm businesses across North Tyrone and County Derry/Londonderry, with an opportunity for Zone 1 and 2 farm businesses not yet registered to also join.
Farmers in Zone 3 will have received a letter from the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI) inviting them to register, if eligible. Farmers can register using their Government Gateway Account at DAERA Online Services.
Over 6,000 farmers in Zone 1 and over 6,000 in Zone 2 have received soil analysis results for their fields. Results will include soil pH, phosphorus (P), potassium (K), magnesium (Mg), Calcium (Ca) and sulphur (S), together with organic matter estimation and crop specific lime and fertiliser recommendations.
Farmers will also be invited to complete SNHS Training provided by the College of Agriculture Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) at: CAFRE SNHS Training
Participation in the SNHS will be a requirement to receive payments under future farm support schemes. This conditionality requires participation in the SNHS and completion of the CAFRE SNHS training when it is offered to farmers.
A set of Frequently Asked Questions is available for more information on the Scheme and also the Scheme’s Privacy Notice.
Further information on the Scheme can be provided for farmers by contacting the AFBI SNHS Admin team by telephone (028 90 255212) or by email at [email protected].
