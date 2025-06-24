Foster children cover thousands of miles for local charity

Over the weekend children from a local fostering agency ran, swam, walked, and hopped thousands of miles to raise money for local charity Brainwaves, NI.

Foster Care Associates Northern Ireland (FCA) gathered in force as children and young people in care from Derry/Londonderry took part in the ‘Going the Extra Mile’ event, raising money for Northern Ireland’s only volunteer-led brain tumour research and support charity.

So far the children have covered 2,569.52 miles and raised £1,765 and counting for the local charity.

Ciara Doyle is the registered manager at FCA NI, who took part in the fundraising weekend, she said: “Brainwaves NI is an incredible charity, and we really wanted to show our support

Brainwaves charity and FCA NI fostering agency came together to cover as many miles as possible

“One of our wonderful foster parents, John, has recently undergone treatment and Brainwaves has been a tremendous source of support for him and his family during this very challenging time. It’s also a charity that holds a very special place in the hearts of myself and members of our team, as our own families have also been impacted by brain cancer.

“I’m so incredibly proud of all our children, young people, foster families, and the team’s families who got involved. Coming together as a community to make a difference is what it’s all about.”

“FCA NI would love and appreciate your support in raising much-needed funds for the local charity Brainwaves NI.”

The children and young people were accompanied by foster parents, pets and staff members, as part of a wider UK event where foster children from other regions of the agency also did their bit for charity.

FCA's young people going the extra mile to fundraise for local charity

Under the theme ‘together’, the FCA community totted up the miles through hiking, swimming, dancing, football games, rugby tournaments, and even using the pedometer for housework.

To find out more about the fundraiser or donate, visit the Just Giving page here.

FCA NI is currently looking for more kind and compassionate foster parents to join the team in Derry/Londonderry, for more information visit the website hereor call 0800 098 4138.