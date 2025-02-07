Foyle Bia Mara: Bringing the taste of Lough Foyle to Legenderry Food Month
For Foyle Bia Mara, a family-run seafood business with decades of experience, these shellfish are more than just a delicacy - they're a reflection of place, heritage, and sustainability. Having long been sought after by French connoisseurs, their oysters and mussels are now available closer to home, allowing local food lovers to experience the incredible flavours of the Foyle.
This LegenDerry Food Month, Foyle Bia Mara is celebrating its local roots in spectacular style at the NI Oyster & Stout Festival at Walled City Brewery – now in its third year. Taking place on Friday 7th & Saturday 8th February, this one-of-a-kind event will showcase their popular Gigas Oysters, with fresh-shucked oysters, creative oyster dishes from Head Chef Chris Moran, and a full lineup of local seafood delights.
And what better way to enjoy fresh oysters than with an exceptional stout? Walled City Brewery’s brewers have crafted Ireland’s most diverse local stout collection, featuring bold flavours like Tabasco Stout and Chocolate Chipotle Stout - each designed to pair perfectly with Foyle Bia Mara’s world-class shellfish.
With live music, incredible seafood, and rich, full-bodied stouts, this festival is a true taste of LegenDerry - an unmissable experience for seafood lovers and craft beer enthusiasts alike.
Come along and discover the unique flavours of the Foyle - where land, sea, and community come together for a totally LegenDerry experience!