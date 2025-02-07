Foyle Bia Mara: Bringing the taste of Lough Foyle to Legenderry Food Month

Just like fine wines, shellfish take on the unique characteristics of their environment. And in Lough Foyle, where the Atlantic meets the River Foyle’s freshwater tides, something truly special happens. The result? Some of the finest oysters and mussels in the world, with a robust shell, firm texture, and a beautifully balanced briny sweetness.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For Foyle Bia Mara, a family-run seafood business with decades of experience, these shellfish are more than just a delicacy - they're a reflection of place, heritage, and sustainability. Having long been sought after by French connoisseurs, their oysters and mussels are now available closer to home, allowing local food lovers to experience the incredible flavours of the Foyle.

This LegenDerry Food Month, Foyle Bia Mara is celebrating its local roots in spectacular style at the NI Oyster & Stout Festival at Walled City Brewery – now in its third year. Taking place on Friday 7th & Saturday 8th February, this one-of-a-kind event will showcase their popular Gigas Oysters, with fresh-shucked oysters, creative oyster dishes from Head Chef Chris Moran, and a full lineup of local seafood delights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And what better way to enjoy fresh oysters than with an exceptional stout? Walled City Brewery’s brewers have crafted Ireland’s most diverse local stout collection, featuring bold flavours like Tabasco Stout and Chocolate Chipotle Stout - each designed to pair perfectly with Foyle Bia Mara’s world-class shellfish.

The Walled City Brewery & Legenderry Food present Northern Ireland's first ever local Oyster & Stout Festival

With live music, incredible seafood, and rich, full-bodied stouts, this festival is a true taste of LegenDerry - an unmissable experience for seafood lovers and craft beer enthusiasts alike.

Come along and discover the unique flavours of the Foyle - where land, sea, and community come together for a totally LegenDerry experience!