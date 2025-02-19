From Moville to Australia’s Gold Coast – ‘Bog & Brass’ pen makes its mark Down Under

Each piece is more than just a functional item – it’s a celebration of local history and heritage. One of Stephen’s pens has recently journeyed across the globe, carrying with it a tale of connection, craftsmanship, and ancestral pride.

John Mill, from Australia’s Gold Coast, has deep Donegal roots and visited the county last year to trace his family history – renting for two weeks in Inishowen. His great-grandfather, Charles Gallagher, left Brackey, near Ardara, for Australia in 1892, yet the family never lost sight of their origins – so much so that their home in Australia was named Brackey House. During his trip, John visited the very home where his ancestor once lived, a moment that resonated deeply with him.

With his son Patrick set to graduate from medical school in Australia, John sought out a meaningful gift to mark the occasion. He found exactly what he was looking for – a pen from Bog & Brass on www.irishhands.com – a new website which supports and promotes creative makers from the North West. However, the personal touch didn’t stop there; Stephen McDowell engraved Patrick’s initials on the pen, adding an extra layer of sentimentality.

“I wanted something truly special for Patrick, something that would remind him of where he comes from” John said. “The pen from Bog & Brass felt like the perfect choice – a unique object with history, beauty, and craftsmanship, all in one.”

Patrick, who now holds the pen as he embarks on his medical career, was equally touched. “It’s more than just a pen,” he said. “It’s a symbol of my family’s journey, a connection to my roots, and a beautiful piece of Irish craftsmanship. I can’t wait to use it to write my first prescription!”

For Stephen McDowell, stories like these are what makes his work so fulfilling. “Ever since I was young, I’ve had a fascination with wood,” he said. “It all started with collecting driftwood on the shore in Moville and turning it into little creations. That love for working with locally sourced wood grew into Bog & Brass, where I now handcraft pens, razors, and other unique creations that carry a piece of our history and heritage.”

Each piece Stephen creates tells a story, carefully shaped and finished with precision and passion. “At Bog & Brass, my goal is to make something that’s not just useful, but meaningful” he said. “Seeing the joy on a customer’s face like John or Patrick when they receive a piece that connects them to their Irish heritage is the most rewarding part of what I do.”

‘Irish Hands’ is dedicated to helping Stephen and fellow artisans from the North West share their wonderful craft and creations with the world. For individuals like John and Patrick Mill, a handcrafted pen transcends its function – it becomes a tangible link to their past, and a cherished symbol of both family and tradition.

Stephen McDowell’s handcrafted pens, razors, and other unique creations are available at www.irishhands.com/store/bog-brass