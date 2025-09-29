Funeral of Hugh Gallagher to take place in native Creggan
The funeral of Hugh Gallagher will take place in his native Creggan on Thursday.
The respected photographer and writer passed away at his Melmore Gardens home following a battle with cancer in the early hours of Monday.
His funeral will take place in St. Mary’s Chapel in Creggan at 11am this Thursday, October 2.
Mr. Gallagher is mourned by his siblings, nephews, nieces and wider family circle.
Family flowers only are requested with donations in lieu if wished to Marie Curie, 29G Gortrush Industrial Estate, Omagh, BT78 5EJ.