Giant’s Causeway Mighty Hikers raise over £1 million for Macmillan to support people living with cancer

More than 2,200 hikers did something Mighty for Macmillan over the weekend of 21 June, by taking on the charity’s Mighty Hike at Giant’s Causeway.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tackling challenging terrain, the Mighty Hikers walked either 13 or 26 miles and raised over £1 million so far to help fund vital Macmillan information and support services for people living with cancer.

Lorine Adams from the Cloughwater Mighty Hikers said:

“Taking part in the Giant’s Causeway Mighty Hike was our way of honouring a dearly loved member of our church family who we lost in the last year. As a team of 31 from Cloughwater Presbyterian Church, along with family and friends, many of us with our own personal connections to cancer, we felt compelled to walk together in support of Macmillan Cancer Support — a charity that means so much to us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Giant’s Causeway Mighty Hike

“The hike itself had its challenges, but the spirit of the day, the incredible support from the volunteers, and the motivation of why we were doing it carried us through. There were tough moments, but no one was left behind — we truly pulled each other along, step by step. We’ve been overwhelmed by the generosity of friends, family, and our wider community, having raised over £15,000.

“If you’re thinking about signing up for a Mighty Hike — do it. It’s a day we’ll never forget, and a small way to give back to those facing far bigger battles every single day.”

Helen Hancock, Challenge Events Team Manager at Macmillan Cancer Support, says: “The thousands of people taking part in Macmillan Mighty Hikes across the UK this summer really are an incredible community. We want to say a massive thank you to everyone involved for their amazing support and for braving the breathtakingly beautiful, but physically challenging Giant’s Causeway Mighty Hike.

“So far, the 2,240 Mighty Hikers from across the UK have raised an incredible £1 million! We’re so very grateful for everyone’s efforts to raise vital funds for Macmillan and our work to support people living with cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cloughwater Mighty Hikers

“The waiting list for our 2026 Giant's Causeway Mighty Hike is now open and there are still some places available at a small number of our other Macmillan Mighty Hikes this summer, so sign up now at mightyhikes.macmillan.org.uk.”

The number of people living with cancer in the UK has surged to almost 3.5 million, the highest figure ever reported for the UK. Every penny raised by mighty hikers will help Macmillan go the extra mile to do whatever it takes for people living with cancer, whoever and wherever they are.

Of the money raised, £1,000,000 could support the Cancer Information and Support Team on our Macmillan Support Line for six months. In this time, they could support more than 18,000 people affected by cancer who want questions answered or who need practical or financial support.

Macmillan Mighty Hikes are a series of one-day half and full marathon fundraising hikes, running from May through to September in some of the most beautiful parts of the UK. This year, Macmillan Mighty Hikes will be taking place in 12 stunning locations across all four UK nations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2025 is also a special year for everyone involved as it marks the 10th anniversary of the series, which began in 2015 and has raised a total of £70 million for people living with cancer since it began. This year we have over 34,000 hikers registered making it the biggest ever for Mighty Hikes.

Last year, 24,000 people walked over 438,000 miles between them to raise £10.7 million as part of the Mighty Hikes series, all with their own reasons for taking part.