Give back to win big with festive competition

The BIG Christmas Giveback encourages nominations for people and organisations who deserve a festive boost - with €1500 in ShopLK Gift Cards as a possible prize

Letterkenny’s trailblazing local gift card is backing a national competition which aims to give back to people and organisations this festive season.

Launching on 1st October, The BIG Christmas Giveback asks for nominations for local people, community groups and organisations in Letterkenny and beyond who are having a positive impact in their community.

The person or organisation with the most nominations in the competition will win a €1000 Town & City Gift Card, such as the ShopLK Gift Card, with one person who nominated them winning a €500 gift card.

Led by Letterkenny Chamber, the record breaking ShopLK Gift Card marked its 20th anniversary in 2024 also launching a new digital version of the card. Sales of ShopLK Gift Cards for 2024 reached €7,059,234, an increase of €1.3m on 2023. The card can be spent with over 270 businesses and is popular for gifts and employee rewards.

Toni Forrester, CEO at Letterkenny Chamber, said: “The ShopLK Gift Card is the number one local gift card in Ireland, making it easy for people to give the gift of choice while giving back to Letterkenny. The BIG Christmas Giveback is a celebration of those who also give back to their communities, and we know there are many worthy nominees in Letterkenny.”

The ShopLK Gift Card is part of the award winning Town & City Gift Card concept from fintech Miconex active across Ireland.

Colin Munro is the CEO of Miconex and said: “The BIG Christmas Giveback in Ireland is designed to shine a light on the people and organisations that have a positive impact on our local communities. It’s fantastic to see the trailblazing ShopLK Gift Card backing The BIG Christmas Giveback in Letterkenny, we hope to hear many stories of people and organisations in Letterkenny who go above and beyond to support their community; business owners to charities, people to organisations.”

Nominate a person or organisation in The BIG Christmas Giveback at: www.lovelocalwin.ie