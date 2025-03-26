Good Relations Awards 2025 winners announced

Six inspirational individuals and organisations celebrated for outstanding contributions to good relations.

​Communities across the region are celebrating as six outstanding individuals and organisations have been recognised for their dedication to transforming society through good relations work at the Good Relations Awards 2025.

The Awards presentation event, held on Tuesday March 25 at Shankill Shared Women’s Centre, was co-ordinated by the Community Relations Council and designed to recognise those who go above and beyond in building more united communities together.

This year’s Awards attracted entries from across the region and showcased the growing impact of community relations, intercultural initiatives and peacebuilding efforts that are making a tangible difference in people’s lives, strengthening community bonds and shaping a more positive future.

The Awards featured six categories of Community Champion, Volunteer of the Year, Youth Award, Connecting Communities, Housing for All, and the Community Relations Council Exceptional Achievement Award for peacebuilding.

The event was attended by the Awards Partners, including Northern Ireland Council for Voluntary Action (NICVA), Volunteer Now, NI Youth Forum, The Community Foundation for Northern Ireland (CFNI), and The Housing Executive.

Each organisation played a key role in encouraging local groups, individuals and organisations from across the region to participate and submit nominations for the 2025 Good Relations Awards programme.

Junior Minister Pam Cameron said: “The Good Relations Awards are a celebration of the incredible and positive good relations work being undertaken and provide an opportunity to recognise the individuals who unite and champion our local communities, and the projects that connect us and drive us forward in peace, understanding and cultural respect.

“I want to congratulate all those nominated for their hard work, commitment, and dedication – your ongoing efforts are vital as we continue our journey together towards a peaceful and shared society.”

Junior Minister Aisling Reilly said: “Through the Together: Building a United Community Strategy we are committed to working with all partners to deliver a shared society and better future for everyone here, and the extended Good Relations Awards programme provides the perfect opportunity to extend this partnership working.

“As we celebrate this year’s nominees and award winners, I want to commend all the people and projects who are delivering vital good relations work across our communities, helping to create a united, fair and equal society.”

Martin McDonald MBE, Chair of the Community Relations Council said:"Since their inception in 2006, the Good Relations Awards have played a pivotal role in recognising and sustaining peacebuilding efforts across the region. These awards do more than celebrate achievements - they inspire others to act, strengthening the bonds that unite us all while fostering a more inclusive society.

"The Good Relations Awards 2025 shine a well-deserved spotlight on the unsung heroes of our communities – those who work every day to bridge divides, nurture understanding and create lasting change. Their dedication to promoting peace and cultural respect is truly remarkable and their efforts are instrumental in shaping a better future for all.

"The Community Relations Council is honoured to help acknowledge the exceptional individuals and groups who lead by example, demonstrating the power of unity and resilience. I want to express my heartfelt congratulations to the award winners and my sincere appreciation to everyone who submitted nominations. I’m delighted to celebrate these local champions and continue supporting their vital work in building a shared and sustainable peace for generations to come."

Good Relations Award 2025 Winners

CRC Exceptional Achievement Award

Kathy Wolff

Volunteer of the Year

Cooper McClure

Youth Award

Emma Baptista

Community Champion

Jonah Atos

Connecting Communities

Jubilee Community

Housing for All

Portstewart Community Association

For more information on the Good Relations Awards and its 2025 winners visit: goodrelationsawards.com