Historic Funeral Directors help Derry/Londonderry organisations with Community Assistance Awards

By Chad Nugent
Contributor
Published 19th Nov 2024, 11:03 GMT
Updated 19th Nov 2024, 13:12 GMT
A Funeral Directors which has been at the heart of their local community for more than a century have supported four good causes with their first ever funding programme.

Adair & Neely Funeral Directors, based in Foyle Road, Derry/Londonderry, have supported four deserving local causes through their Community Assistance Awards.

Each of the successful applicants will receive £500 for a specific project which helps people in Derry/Londonderry.

The Kilfennan Community Hub will be using their grant to fund The Joy Project which will see them host a weekly coffee morning, monthly communal lunch and provide festive hampers for people in need, while The River Radio Toy Appeal will be using their donation to continue their festive mission of ensuring no local children wake up on Christmas morning without a present to open.

Raymond Boyd, Pamela Royale, Emma Edgar from Kilfennan Community Hub and Wayne Glenn, Funeral Home ManagerRaymond Boyd, Pamela Royale, Emma Edgar from Kilfennan Community Hub and Wayne Glenn, Funeral Home Manager
Foyle Hospice will be purchasing Memory Bears for children experiencing the loss of a loved one and engaging with their Healing Hearts Bereavement Support and The Carlisle Road Presbyterian Church will be using their funds to purchase vital items for three local causes which help homeless people.

Wayne Glenn, Manager at Adair and Neely, said: “It has been an honour and a privilege to support these causes.

“We’ve always prided ourselves on doing our bit for the community, and these Community Assistance Awards have helped us link up with various charities and organisations that are local to us.

“Each of them provide special help to people in their own way, and I look forward to keeping in touch to see the money being put to good use.

Mark Kilgore, Senior Funeral Director at Adair & Neely and Keith Weight, Community Director at River RadioMark Kilgore, Senior Funeral Director at Adair & Neely and Keith Weight, Community Director at River Radio
“We’re very grateful that being part of the Funeral Partners network has allowed us to make these links and help groups doing such important work.”

For more information about Adair & Neely Funeral Directors, visit https://www.adairneelyfuneraldirectors.com/

