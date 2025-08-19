Historic US flag threatened with incineration on bonfire returned to Foyle College in Derry
The retrieval of the banner follows appeals from political and church leaders in Derry.
"We have got our flag back and would like to thank all those who assisted in the recovery and return of our JFK Flag,” the College confirmed.
The flag was gifted to the school by veterans of the former US Navy communication station that was based at Clooney between 1943 and 1977.
It belonged to Captain Tom McKeown, the last ever commander of the Derry base, and was given to the local grammar school when they moved to the former barracks.
It was stolen from the grounds of the school last month and there were fears it would be set alight last Friday. However, following appeals and behind-the-scenes contacts the flag has been salvaged.