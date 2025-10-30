Hope 4 ME & Fibro NI to host international experts at Newry conference on M.E. research and awareness

Professor Tom Trinick OBE and Joan McParland MBE (Hope 4 ME & Fibro founder)

Hope 4 ME & Fibro Northern Ireland will host an important awareness and education event in Newry on Saturday, November 8, 2025, bringing together international experts, healthcare professionals and patients for an evening focused on replacing decades of misunderstanding with compassion, evidence and scientific progress.

The evening will be opened by Councillor Geraldine Kearns, Deputy Chairperson of Newry, Mourne and Down District Council, who will extend a civic welcome and acknowledge the importance of community and scientific collaboration in improving understanding of M.E.

The event, entitled M.E.: Challenging Misinformation – Championing Real Research, will take place from 7pm to 8:30pm at The Mourne Country Hotel, Newry. It will provide a unique opportunity for attendees to hear directly from global leaders in M.E. research and engage in open discussion about the latest scientific developments and advocacy efforts.

Among the guest speakers is Dr David Tuller, DrPH, from the University of California, Berkeley. An investigative journalist and public health academic, Dr Tuller is known for his Trial By Error project, which has exposed flawed research and promoted integrity and respect in the study of Myalgic Encephalomyelitis (M.E.).

Joining via live link will be Professor Chris Ponting from the University of Edinburgh, who leads the DecodeME study, the largest genetic study of M.E. ever undertaken. His team’s findings have provided biological evidence for the condition and renewed hope for effective testing and treatments.

Hope 4 ME & Fibro NI also played a key role in helping recruit participants from Northern Ireland for the DecodeME study, ensuring that local patients were represented in this landmark research.

Also speaking at the event will be Professor Tom Trinick, Medical Advisor to Hope 4 ME & Fibro NI and a respected consultant in metabolic and nutritional medicine. Professor Trinick has long advocated for evidence-based care and greater support for patients across Northern Ireland.

The Newry conference is part of Hope 4 ME & Fibro NI’s ongoing mission to raise awareness and improve understanding among healthcare professionals. M.E., Post-Covid M.E. and Fibromyalgia are closely overlapping conditions, with many patients facing misdiagnosis, disbelief and a lack of specialist care. For over a decade, the charity has campaigned for recognition of these serious, multi-system illnesses and for the biomedical research and services patients urgently need.

Founder of Hope 4 ME & Fibro NI, Joan McParland MBE, said: “For far too long, people with M.E. in Northern Ireland have been left without appropriate clinical support or specialist M.E. services.

“This event brings leading researchers and medical experts together to challenge outdated ideas and highlight the robust biomedical science that is transforming understanding of M.E. We hope it will inspire healthcare providers and decision-makers to recognise the urgent need for compassionate, evidence-based care here in Northern Ireland.”

Tickets for the event are FREE and available via Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/me-challenging-misinformation-championing-real-research-tickets-1842906596239