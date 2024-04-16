Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Foyle MLA said the young film-maker’s experience at the Derry hospital, which she has described as ‘dehumanising’, deserved to be heard at Stormont.

Ms. McLaughlin told MLAs how after being admitted to the hospital through the Altnagelvin Emergency Department she was placed in ‘one of 28 escalated bed spaces in the hospital’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“In reality, that meant that she was in a temporary bed for nine days, in a room without windows, a sink or a door; it was actually the nurses' locker room.

Ms Sinéad McLaughlin.

"Left with a bell to ring when she needed care, Zoe went throughout that time without a shower, and her bed was not changed in nine days.

"Her personal items were left on the floor of the ward,” she said.

The SDLP MLA went on to state that Zoe's recent experience of the health service had ‘traumatised her’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As I speak, she is still in immense pain, left without a proper diagnosis or a treatment plan," she said.

Zoe Carlin.

Ms. McLaughlin was at pains to point out that workers in the health service continued to ‘go above and beyond, every single day’.

"This is not a criticism of them; they are selfless and dedicated professionals. It is, however, a critique of the service that has let staff and patients down. Patients cannot get the care that they need, while staff cannot provide the care that they want to provide.

“At this time, our health service is collapsing before our very eyes for people such as Zoe. We talk about transformation, but it is now as much about rebuilding the service as it is about anything else,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finishing Ms McLaughlin said: “Horror stories such as Zoe's should never be allowed to happen in the first place, but it is the responsibility of government to make sure that they never happen again. The Health Minister and the whole Executive must get on with job. There must be an action plan, and they must deliver.”

Ms. Carlin shared her support in a social media post saying: “A huge thanks to Sinéad McLaughlin MLA and her team for speaking about this issue at Stormont...I spoke out not to call out our NHS staff but the Executive and its failings with supporting the health service in the North West.

"No one should have to spend multiple days in a trolley like I did and come out not feeling any better and having no diagnosis. If you know me you know I’ve been sick for almost 10 years and I still don’t know why so it’s good to see it’s finally getting addressed in the Executive.”

The ‘Journal’ asked for an update on the situation to which they replied: "We want to reassure the public that we are doing the best that we can and wish to thank our staff for the excellent care they provide to our patients under extreme pressures.”