In photos: Here's just some of the brilliant bands from Derry and Donegal at Stendhal festival this year

4 . Tessio

Tessio is the singer-songwriter duo from Derry consisting of Jude McCandless and Callum Feeney. They play acoustic guitars and sing close harmonies throughout their original songs and with influences ranging from The Everly Brothers to the La's, Tessio conjure a raw yet delicate acoustic sound to match their songwriting ability, which is honestly way beyond their years. Support slots for the Hothouse Flowers and The 4 Of Us have only sharpened their on stage presence and recently released single, 'Hang It On My Back' has been warmly received by critics in advance of their debut album, slated for release in August 2024. Photo: Tessio