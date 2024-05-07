In photos: Here's just some of the brilliant bands from Derry and Donegal at Stendhal festival this year

Photos from Stendhal Festival and respective bands.
1. Cherym
The Indie-Punk outfit that is CHERYM, are among the new school of queer rockers that have taken the world by storm. Starting out as a kick-back against the local music scene boys club, their relentless enthusiasm and boundless energy encapsulates who they are as people, and as a ferocious live act. Photo: Cherym
2. Lavengro
Derry success story Lavengro, the band is made up of twins Dave and James Healey, Jordan Edgar and Gareth Borrow and they have been signed by Wasserman record label, the same label as Take That and Billie Eilish.The indie pop band has been touring across the world but still has a strong connection to their grass roots. Bringing to the scene their new track 'Lie' which is sure to get the crowd moving. Photo: Lavengro
3. Parker
Parker are a rock band from Derry Northern Ireland. Playing their first show in September of 2021, the band have since toured the UK 5 times, Europe once and Ireland extensively. Debut Album “Never Let This Go,” produced by Cahir O’Doherty (Fighting With Wire, Jetplane Landing) was released to rave reviews in 2023 and the band followed the release with sold out Irish shows as well as successful UK and European tours. Photo: Parker
4. Tessio
Tessio is the singer-songwriter duo from Derry consisting of Jude McCandless and Callum Feeney. They play acoustic guitars and sing close harmonies throughout their original songs and with influences ranging from The Everly Brothers to the La's, Tessio conjure a raw yet delicate acoustic sound to match their songwriting ability, which is honestly way beyond their years. Support slots for the Hothouse Flowers and The 4 Of Us have only sharpened their on stage presence and recently released single, 'Hang It On My Back' has been warmly received by critics in advance of their debut album, slated for release in August 2024. Photo: Tessio