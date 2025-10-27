IN PICTURES: Derry’s St. Eugene’s Primary School wins ‘Active Travel’ Gold!

The whole school family took to the Assembly Hall on Friday last when Beth Harding, Programme Manager for Walk Wheel Cycle Trust handed over the award to Principal Mrs. Carol Duffy and school co-ordinator, Mrs. Ciara Herron.

Then it was out to the playground for photos with the Mayor.

Since 2022, St. Eugene’s has been part of the Active School Travel Programme, funded by the Public Health Agency and the Department for Infrastructure and delivered by Walk Wheel Cycle Trust.

The programme works with schools across the North to increase the number of pupils making active, healthy journeys to school.

Walking, wheeling and cycling to school benefits children’s physical and mental health, as well as helping children arrive to school alert and ready to learn in the classroom.

Reducing the number of car journeys to school benefits the local air quality and reduces congestion making the streets around schools safer for everyone.

St. Eugene’s Primary has seen the many benefits of walking and cycling and has worked tirelessly to increase and embed active school travel into their school community.

It joins an elite group of just 34 schools across the country who have achieved the Active School Travel Gold Award.

Beth Harding, Programme Manager for Walk Wheel Cycle Trust, said: "Congratulations to St. Eugene’s Primary on the brilliant achievement of the Active School Travel Gold Award.

"After three years in the Active School Travel programme working with Walk Wheel Cycle Trust, 8 out of 10 pupils now regularly walk, wheel and cycle to school.

"The pupils, teachers and wider school community have shown outstanding enthusiasm and commitment over the years to increasing the number of children making active, healthy journeys to school."

There was also praise from Mayor McHugh who said: “A massive well done to Principal, Mrs. Duffy and co-ordinator Mrs. Herron for getting this award over the line. St. Eugene’s is one of only 34 schools across the North to get this well-deserved award, so congratulations to everyone involved.”

Mrs. Duffy added it was lovely that Mayor McHugh took time from his busy schedule to join the school in celebrating the achievement.

Mrs. Carol Duffy, Principal and the Mayor, Ruairi McHugh chatting to some of the pupils on Friday.

Mayor McHugh chats to some of the pupils at St. Eugene's about receiving the award, during Friday's visit.

Children pictured at a special assembly at St. Eugene's Primary School on Friday last when they were told they were awarded the prestigious Active School Travel Gold Award from the charity Walk Wheel Cycle Trust, (formerly Sustrans).