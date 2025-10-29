IN PICTURES: ‘Did ye hear about?’ series in Derry’s Gasyard busts myths about immigration

The topic for this latest offering in the ‘myth-busting’ series was urban myths about immigrants.
Here is a selection of photographs from the event in the Bogside.
1. Pat McArt chairing 'Did Ye Hear About. . . .? Conversations at the Gasyard with Anastasiia Shevchenko and Gaelle Gormley, Welfare and Integration Officer, NW Migrants Forum. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
Pat McArt chairing 'Did Ye Hear About. . . .? Conversations at the Gasyard with Anastasiia Shevchenko and Gaelle Gormley, Welfare and Integration Officer, NW Migrants Forum. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty
2. Group pictured at 'Did Ye Hear About. . . .? Conversations at the Gasyard.
Group pictured at 'Did Ye Hear About. . . .? Conversations at the Gasyard. Photo: Jim McCafferty
3. Rachel Mullan-Carlin welcoming Gaelle Gormley, speaker and Welfare and integration Officer, North West Migrants Forum to 'Did Ye Hear About. . . .? Conversations at the Gasyard. Centre is Pat McArt, chair.
Rachel Mullan-Carlin welcoming Gaelle Gormley, speaker and Welfare and integration Officer, North West Migrants Forum to 'Did Ye Hear About. . . .? Conversations at the Gasyard. Centre is Pat McArt, chair. Photo: Jim McCafferty
4. Pat McArt chairing 'Did Ye Hear About. . . .? Conversations at the Gasyard with Anastasiia Shevchenko and Gaelle Gormley, Welfare and Integration Officer, NW Migrants Forum. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
Pat McArt chairing 'Did Ye Hear About. . . .? Conversations at the Gasyard with Anastasiia Shevchenko and Gaelle Gormley, Welfare and Integration Officer, NW Migrants Forum. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty