North West Migrants Forum Social Café

IN PICTURES: ‘Did ye hear about?’ series in Derry’s Gasyard busts myths about immigration

By Jim McCafferty
Published 29th Oct 2025, 16:10 GMT
Updated 29th Oct 2025, 16:11 GMT
The latest in the series of the Connections Peace Barrier Project’s ‘Did Ye Hear About?’ at the Gasyard Centre saw host and former Derry Journal editor, Pat McArt joined by Gaelle Gormley of the North West Migrants Forum.

The topic for this latest offering in the ‘myth-busting’ series was urban myths about immigrants.

Here is a selection of photographs from the event in the Bogside.

Pat McArt chairing 'Did Ye Hear About. . . .? Conversations at the Gasyard with Anastasiia Shevchenko and Gaelle Gormley, Welfare and Integration Officer, NW Migrants Forum. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

1. Pat McArt chairing 'Did Ye Hear About. . . .? Conversations at the Gasyard with Anastasiia Shevchenko and Gaelle Gormley, Welfare and Integration Officer, NW Migrants Forum. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Pat McArt chairing 'Did Ye Hear About. . . .? Conversations at the Gasyard with Anastasiia Shevchenko and Gaelle Gormley, Welfare and Integration Officer, NW Migrants Forum. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty

Photo Sales
Group pictured at 'Did Ye Hear About. . . .? Conversations at the Gasyard.

2. Group pictured at 'Did Ye Hear About. . . .? Conversations at the Gasyard.

Group pictured at 'Did Ye Hear About. . . .? Conversations at the Gasyard. Photo: Jim McCafferty

Photo Sales
Rachel Mullan-Carlin welcoming Gaelle Gormley, speaker and Welfare and integration Officer, North West Migrants Forum to 'Did Ye Hear About. . . .? Conversations at the Gasyard. Centre is Pat McArt, chair.

3. Rachel Mullan-Carlin welcoming Gaelle Gormley, speaker and Welfare and integration Officer, North West Migrants Forum to 'Did Ye Hear About. . . .? Conversations at the Gasyard. Centre is Pat McArt, chair.

Rachel Mullan-Carlin welcoming Gaelle Gormley, speaker and Welfare and integration Officer, North West Migrants Forum to 'Did Ye Hear About. . . .? Conversations at the Gasyard. Centre is Pat McArt, chair. Photo: Jim McCafferty

Photo Sales
Pat McArt chairing 'Did Ye Hear About. . . .? Conversations at the Gasyard with Anastasiia Shevchenko and Gaelle Gormley, Welfare and Integration Officer, NW Migrants Forum. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

4. Pat McArt chairing 'Did Ye Hear About. . . .? Conversations at the Gasyard with Anastasiia Shevchenko and Gaelle Gormley, Welfare and Integration Officer, NW Migrants Forum. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Pat McArt chairing 'Did Ye Hear About. . . .? Conversations at the Gasyard with Anastasiia Shevchenko and Gaelle Gormley, Welfare and Integration Officer, NW Migrants Forum. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:DerryNorth West Migrants Forum
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice