IN PICTURES: Praxis Care celebrate success with Coffee Morning at Foyle Connects in Derry

Foyle Connects, one of 80 services run by Praxis Care across the north, supports adults with learning disabilities.

The service works with up to 35 individuals, offering meaningful, skill-building, and social activities that promote independence and enhance overall wellbeing.

Now based once again at the Verbal Arts Centre, the team used this successful event not only to raise funds but also to showcase the wide range of supports they offer to the local community.

Team Leader of the service, Louise Lyons said: "It was lovely to welcome so many people through the doors - the support really meant a lot to us and to those who use the service. It gave us a chance to talk about what we do day to day and how the service makes a difference.

"We have a dedicated team of five full-time staff based here at the Verbal Arts Centre, and we are funded by the Western Trust. Events like this really help us connect with the wider community and highlight the impact of our work.”

Rosemary Doherty, Regional Director at Praxis Care, also praised the event and highlighted the importance of collaborative support: "I’m delighted for Louise and the team. They created such a warm, welcoming atmosphere and did a brilliant job organising the event.

"It’s wonderful to see such community interest in the service, and we’re very grateful to the Western Trust for their continued support in helping us make a real difference in people’s lives locally.”

Chris McDonagh of the Neighbourhood Management Team who organised Tuesday’s event said: "This is the latest in a series of our coffee mornings funded by the National Lottery Community Fund (NI) and one that is very close to my heart.

"The ‘CONNECTS’ project is a vital service in our community, providing vulnerable adults, like my brother, Paul, with a safe space where he can be himself, have opportunities to meet new people and enjoy meaningful experiences which improve his confidence and independence.

"Louise and her staff are amazing. I am more than happy to give back even just a little of what they have provided Paul and their other service users over all these years.”

1 . Taking time out for a photo at Tuesday's Foyle CONNECTS Coffee Morning. Taking time out for a photo at Tuesday's Foyle CONNECTS Coffee Morning. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography Photo Sales

2 . FOYLE CONNECT COFFEE MORNING FOYLE CONNECT COFFEE MORNING. . . . .Group pictured at the Foyle CONNECTS (Praxis Care) Coffee Morning at the Verbal Arts Centre thi week. From left, Tina Doolin and Christopher McDonagh (NMT), Alana Hamill, Andy Taylor, Julie Davis, Rosemary Doherty, Lynette Nixon, Louise Lyons, Aisling Healy, Maeve Stillman, Shannon Mullan and Donna McCloskey (NMT). (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography Photo Sales

3 . A section of the ladies pictured at the Foyle CONNECTS Coffee Morning on Tuesday. A section of the ladies pictured at the Foyle CONNECTS Coffee Morning on Tuesday. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography Photo Sales