Internationally acclaimed actors to descend on Glenties to honour Brian Friel on tenth anniversary

Internationally acclaimed actors Sinéad Cusack, Adrian Dunbar, Stephen Rea and Ciarán Hinds will descend on Glenties next month to honour the late, great Brian Friel on his tenth anniversary.

The gathering over October 3-5 will mark a significant milestone in the development of The Laurels, the childhood home of playwright Brian Friel’s mother, and the completion of the first phase of the Brian Friel Centre.

Organised by The Brian Friel Trust, the weekend programme will feature performances, readings, conversations, and guided walks across Glenties, honouring Friel’s life, work, and deep connection to the Donegal landscape that shaped much of his writing.

At the heart of the weekend is the official unveiling of the restored Laurels cottage and garden, the home in which Friel spent summer holidays as a child, and a place that would later echo through his most iconic work.

While a private ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Friel family will precede the public celebrations, the emphasis is firmly on a weekend that will bring the spirit of Friel’s work to life in the very place that inspired it.

“Ten years after Brian’s passing, it’s very moving to see the Laurels being restored with such care,” said Brian’s wife Anne Friel, who will perform the ribbon cutting.

“The Laurels held a special place in his heart; it was a source of memory, imagination, and inspiration. This is a fantastic tribute to him, and to the world he captured so powerfully in his plays."

“This is more than the restoration of a building; it’s about honouring the cultural legacy of Brian Friel in the place that inspired so much of his work,” said Seamus Neely, Chairperson of the Brian Friel Trust.

“The restoration of The Laurels is a key step in the development of the Brian Friel Centre in Glenties, and this weekend marks the next phase in establishing it as a national and international cultural hub.”

The celebrations officially begin on Friday, October 3 at 8pm in the Highlands Hotel with Celebrating Brian Friel – An Evening of Readings, directed by Conall Morrison. The event features an all-star cast including Sinéad Cusack, Adrian Dunbar, Stephen Rea, Ciarán Hinds, and others, and is free to attend.

Places are limited, so booking is essential via www.abbeycentre.ie or 0719851375.

On Saturday October 4, at 11am, the grounds of The Laurels will host Brian Friel Remembered – Readings from the Stories and Plays, a free, open-air event requiring no booking. Parking is available at St. Columba’s Comprehensive School, a short walk from the site.

Saturday continues with Glenties Guided Walks at 2pm and 4pm, followed by a full evening performance of Friel’s acclaimed play Faith Healer at The Market Hall at 7.30pm. (This first floor performance is accessible by stairs only). Directed by Geoffrey Gould, and starring Seamus O’Rourke, Orla Fitzgerald, and Michael Patric, tickets are €25 via www.abbeycentre.ie.

Throughout the weekend, visitors can also view the exhibition Mapping the Land: The Literary Landscape of Brian Friel, curated by Sarah Moran with Muireann Lalor, at the Lúghnasa Creative Arts Centre, Ballybeg House, Glenties. Originally presented by the Irish Repertory Theatre in New York, the exhibition runs daily from 11am to 5pm, Friday to Sunday. Admission is free.

For details and bookings, visit www.abbeycentre.ie.