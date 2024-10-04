Irwin’s Bakery supports Asda’s Tickled Pink Campaign for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Irwin’s Bakery is turning its fan-favourite ‘Jammy Joey’ packaging pink this October in support of Asda’s Tickled Pink campaign for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The limited-edition Jammy Joeys will be among over 200 iconic products featuring specially designed pink packaging and on-pack messaging available at Asda stores to raise awareness about breast cancer. Additionally, a portion of sales from Tickled Pink products will be donated to breast cancer charities Breast Cancer Now and CoppaFeel!.

This year, Portadown-based Irwin’s Bakery, Northern Ireland’s largest independent bakery, are supporting Asda’s Tickled Pink campaign by giving its popular 10-pack Jammy Joey mini bites a pink makeover. These products will be available to purchase in all 16 Asda stores across Northern Ireland, helping put breast cancer awareness on everyone’s list.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asda Tickled Pink is one of the UK’s longest-running charity partnerships. Over the past 28 years, the campaign has raised an incredible £92 million since its launch in 1996. Working alongside Breast Cancer Now and CoppaFeel!, Asda aims to raise over £100 million by 2026 to support better treatments, essential education, and life-changing support for breast cancer patients.

Cathy Martin and Ashley Ritchie (Asda) are joined by Gary Martin (Irwin's Bakery) for the launch

Gary Martin, Senior National Account Manager, Irwin’s Bakery said: “With over 100 years of rich history in the Portadown community, we're thrilled to join iconic brands in celebrating 28 years of Asda’s Tickled Pink campaign.

“Tickled Pink is an incredible initiative supporting a truly worthwhile cause, and we're honoured to be part of it this year by turning our Jammy Joey packs pink and donating a portion of the sales to Asda’s charity partners Breast Cancer Now and CoppaFeel!”

Cathy Elliot, NI Local Buying Manager at Asda added: “We are incredibly proud to have locally sourced products from Irwin's Bakery featured as part of the Tickled Pink campaign in our NI stores.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Every purchase of these iconic baked goods contributes to raising vital awareness and funds for treatments, education and life-changing support through Asda’s charity partners.”

Ashley Ritchie, Asda Antrim Community Champion, Gary Martin, Irwin's Bakery & Cathy Elliot, Asda NI

Asda reward customers who purchase four products from the Tickled Pink range will also receive £1 back in their cash pot, meaning that customers will also benefit from the initiative in addition to Asda’s Tickled Pink charity partners.