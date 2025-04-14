John and Ryungo O’Connor present Mayor Lilian Seenoi-Barr with copy of ‘Down Memory Lane: My Way’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Well-known Derry man John O’Connor and his wife Ryungo popped into the Guildhall this week to present the Mayor, Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr with a copy of his latest collection of songs.

Ryungo and John presented the mayor with a bouquet of flowers and a copy of ‘Down Memory Lane: My Way’, a record the Maghera-native released last year and features hits such as ‘The Isle of Innishfree’, ‘The Forty Shades of Green’, ‘Red Rose Café’, ‘My Way’ and ‘I Can’t Help Falling in Love With You’.