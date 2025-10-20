Local musician music featured on Netflix hit House of Guinness

Buncrana/Derry connection, featuring music from talented musician and teacher Jim Woods from Scoil Trad Buncrana - Irish Traditional Music School.

Episode 6 opens with a track arranged By Jim and his sister Damaris Woods performed and recorded with Derek Warfield & The Young Wolfe Tones.

The music plays a large roll throughout the series. It has a modern score by Ilan Eshkeri and a soundtrack featuring a wide range of contemporary and traditional Irish artists, such as Kneecap, Fontaines D.C., The Murder Capital, Gilla Band, Derek Warfield & The Young Wolfe Tones, Lisa O’Neill, The Mary Wallopers and The Clancy Brothers.

You can see Jim & his 2 musical sons Odhrán & Dallán playing at the Big Hoolie Festival with Derek Warfield & The Young Wolfe Tones Sat 25th Oct in Letterkenny

You’ll also catch Jim in Derry in the Harp Bar on Mondays & Peadar O'Donnell's on a Friday or Leading the weekly Wednesday Evening Traditional music session in O’Flahertys Bar or find him passing on the tradition to the next generation at his own music school - Scoil Trad Buncrana, and in schools like Gaelscoil Bhun Cranncha, Scoil Cholmcille Newtowncunningham & Scoil Íosagáin to name a few.