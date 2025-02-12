Lyons urged to consider Derry City FC’s £2m North Terrace investment in regional stadia match-funding equation

Sports minister Gordon Lyons has been asked to include Derry City FC’s £2m investment in a new North Terrace at the Brandywell as part of match-funding expected to be provided by successful applicants to the £36.2 million sub-regional stadia funding programme

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium is eligible for the long-awaited Northern Ireland Football Fund (TNIFF) Performance Programme that opened for applications last month.

Under the programme clubs are expected to provide match funding of five per cent, however, in the case of publicly-owned grounds the requirement rises to 40 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the Assembly this week SDLP MLA Mark Durkan raised the matter.

Sports minister Gordon Lyons has been asked to include Derry City FC’s £2m investment in a new North Terrace at the Brandywell as part of match-funding expected to be provided by successful applicants to the £36.2 million sub-regional stadia funding programme

“I welcome the impending and long-overdue opening of the Northern Ireland Football Fund. Its terms and conditions refer to the fact that match funding of 5 per cent will be expected from successful clubs.

"In the case of a publicly owned ground, that increases to 40 per cent. Given recent investment of somewhere in the region of £2 million by Derry City Football Club in the Brandywell — there is ongoing construction of the north stand — will the Minister give favourable consideration to including that as an example of match funding from a club?” asked the Foyle MLA.

Mr. Lyons said clubs that have already invested in their stadia should benefit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I hope that the Member will read all the documentation that has been put out. Previous investment contributes towards higher points in the matrix, not just investment throughout the process.

“It is important that those who have been willing to invest already in their facilities benefit from having done so. I encourage the Member to read all the documentation, because he will see that the scoring matrix that we have put in place is very fair. That has been the response from most clubs so far,” the minister said.

The ongoing development of the North Terrace that continues apace ahead of the opening of the 2025 League of Ireland season this weekend will ultimately yield an extra 2,550 spectators almost doubling the capacity of the Brandywell from 3,689 to 6,239.

The ultimate ambition is to bring the capacity of the ground up to 7,408 with the completion of Phase 2 of the wider Brandywell redevelopment and addition of new wings at either side of the Mark Farren Stand.