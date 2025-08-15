Marie Curie encourages Derry walkers to light up the night for end of life care

Leading end of life charity, Marie Curie, is calling on people in County Derry to take part in its annual Twilight Walk in memory of their loved ones.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place in Belfast on Saturday 27 September, the 7km walk raises much-needed funds to help care for people living with any terminal illness, and their families. Supporters can also sign up to do their own Twilight Walk, anytime, anywhere.

Ciara Gallagher, Head of Fundraising for Marie Curie NI, said: “Seeing so many people come together each year to support the work of Marie Curie is incredibly moving. Twilight Walk is a beautiful event which allows people the time and space to reflect, but it’s also full of fun and the celebration of life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There’s something very special about gathering under the stars with friends and family in remembrance of those no longer with us. We’re always blown away by the generosity of our community, and Twilight Walk is a powerful reminder of what we can achieve together.”

Isaac, 8, and Grace, 4, launching Marie Curie’s Twilight Walk 2025.

Money raised by participants helps to fund specialist nursing care at the charity’s hospice in Belfast, as well as hospice care at home which is provided across NI.

Early bird registration of £10 closes on 27 August; visit: Twilight Walk Northern Ireland or search ‘Marie Curie Twilight Walk’ to sign up.