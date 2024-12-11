New movie starring Derry Girls Tara Lynne O'Neill & Leah O'Rourke with Reality star Maura Higgins scoops award for Best Irish Feature Film.

Music-themed comedy The Spin has won Best Irish Feature Film at the Dublin International Comedy Film Festival.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The film, which premiered at the Belfast Film Festival in October, features stars including Tara Lynne O'Neill (Derry Girls), Owen Colgan (Hardy Bucks), Brenock O'Connor (Game of Thrones), and Leah O'Rourke (Derry Girls).

The cast is joined by Kimberly Wyatt from the Grammy-nominated girl group The Pussycat Dolls and features the acting debut of TV presenter, model, and social media star Maura Higgins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Spin is Directed by award-winning director and screenwriter Michael Head (Bermondsey Tales: Fall of the Roman Empire, The Last Heist) with screenwriter Colin Broderick (Emerald City, A Bend in the River).

Maura Higgins as Rose & Brenock O'Connor as Dermot in The Spin

Described as 'well made, charming & gently amusing, light-hearted fun' by the Irish News, the film shares the story of lifelong pals Dermot and Elvis - quirky, music-loving Tyrone boys who are down on their luck. Hoping to save their much-loved record shop, they embark on a road trip to collect a box of priceless records, meeting an eclectic mix of characters along the way.

Maura Higgins spoke about her role in the film, saying: "The Irish are known for our storytelling, so it felt fitting that my acting debut would be in an Irish film.

"Although I am comfortable in front of the camera, it felt nerve-wracking at first, but chatting with the brilliant cast and crew helped me relax. Being on set was an incredible experience, and I enjoyed every moment! I play the character of Rose, the girlfriend of Dermot, a down-on-his-luck record store owner (played by Brenock O'Connor)."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ismail Ismail, Producer, said: "We were delighted to present The Spin at such a brilliant festival, celebrating the best in comedy film. Winning Best Irish Feature Film is fantastic recognition for the entire team that worked on this project. We are grateful and thrilled to receive this award."

Mo O'Connell, Festival Director of the Dublin International Comedy Film Festival, said: "The Spin is a funny and heartwarming story about friendship, set against the beautiful backdrop of Northern and Western Ireland.

"The film features fantastic performances from the incredibly charismatic Owen Colgan, Brennock O'Connor, and Tara Lynne O'Neill. The producers have done an inspiring job creating this gorgeous film, making it a joy to behold. The Dublin International Comedy Film Festival is pleased to award The Spin the title of Best Irish Feature Film. We wish them all the best for the future."

The film is based on a semi-autobiographical original story by Omagh songwriter and musician Mark McCausland (The Lost Brothers, McKowski), who also composed the original score.