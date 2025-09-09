Newly crowned Miss Africa Ireland, Derry’s Skhulululekile T Mupemhi, to join models at One World Festival

The newly crowned Miss Africa Ireland, Skhulululekile T Mupemhi, will be one of the models at a special showcase of African fashion at this weekend’s One World Festival in Derry.

The Derry teenager was crowned the winner of the national pageant in County Meath at the end of August.

She will be modelling at the Rafiki Collection Fashion Show presented by award winning Kenyan born fashion designer Madge Kelly.

The One World Festival returns this year to celebrate the vibrant tapestry of global culture that thrives in our local communities.

It takes place on Sunday, September 14, 2025 from 1pm to 4pm at the Peace Wall, Bishop Street Without.

Entertainment will feature live music, dance performances, Arts and Crafts, exhibitions, workshops and African Print Fashion show.

It marks the third appearance of Rafiki Collection at the One World Festival.

The showcase will present the latest African prints styled with a contemporary twist — designs that not only reflect individuality and personal style but also celebrate cultural diversity.

“The runway will feature young, vibrant models from across Africa, each embodying the values of confidence, beauty, and cultural pride,” explained Madge who is born and bred in Nairobi in Kenya but has called Ligford just outside Plumbridge home since 2018 where she lives with her husband.

“Among them will be Skhulululekile, who debuted with Rafiki Collection at its first-ever fashion show at the historic Guildhall in 2023.

“Her journey from Rafiki’s runway to being crowned Miss Africa Ireland and Miss People’s Choice is a powerful testament to the platform the Rafiki Collection brand has created for young women to grow, lead, and shine.

“At Rafiki Collection, we believe fashion is more than style — it is culture, identity, and confidence. Every print tells a story, every design carries pride.

“By sharing fashion and culture from around the world, we don’t just showcase clothing — we build bridges, celebrate diversity, and empower the next generation to walk boldly and proudly into the future.”

Hosted by the Neighbourhood Management Team Forum with support from the One World Festival Steering Group, the programme seeks to celebrate the rich cultural diversity that exists locally by bringing together people from various backgrounds for a day of unity and festivity.

Admission is free and open to the public. Full details at https://www.facebook.com/TriaxNeighbourhoodManagementTeam