North West Migrants Forum seeking stories about Black people making their mark locally

From community heroes to family members to those doing brilliant work in their respective professional fields, the North West Migrants Forum is keen to hear about those helping shape modern society.

In July the charity launched the first stage of its ‘Black Heritage NI: Hidden History Project’ exhibition, funded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Currently on display in Derry’s Shantallow Library before continuing its tour of Northern Ireland, the collection looks back at historical figures who made their mark - people like Nobel Prize nominee Raphael Armattoe and the world-famous Fisk Jubilee Singers who toured Ireland in the late 1800s.

Work has now begun on the exhibition’s second phase, an exploration of the contributions of more contemporary figures.

Aynaz Zarif is Manager of the Hidden History Project. She said the latest exhibition is about uncovering narratives that accurately reflect Ireland in the 21 st century.

“What we are trying to capture in this new exhibition are eye-opening stories that you won’t find in history books or any books for that matter,” Ms Zarif said.

“Ireland’s recent past is bursting with Black people who have done amazing things, individuals like Thin Lizzy guitarist Phil Lynott and footballing legend Paul McGrath. Today you have the likes of athletics star Rhasidat Adeleke and actress Ruth Negga.

“Each of their stories is amazing but alongside them, we are looking for those less-heard journeys. Perhaps you know a Black person working in a community organisation, in a school, in a hospital?

"Maybe they are blazing a trail in the field of law or architecture? Or they might be the man or woman who helps children cross the road safely on their way to school each day.

“We know these stories are out there, we just need the public to bring them to us.

“If you know of someone you feel deserves recognition, we would love to hear from you.”

The Hidden History exhibition is being researched by Dr. Naomi Green and Liverpool author and activist Chantelle Lunt.

Dr. Green said that where the first exhibition was about looking back at historical figures and events, the second phase is about looking at the world around us today.

“In the first stage of the Hidden History Project we explored the historical narrative and along the way we also collected some powerful personal stories.

“These will be revealed in the second part of the exhibition, but we know there are many more stories yet to be shared. We want to build on the foundation built in the first stage of telling our local Black history.

“This second stage is about the personal stories, so we are inviting more voices, more perspectives, that can be added to the collective record, the forgotten stories that deserve to be acknowledged, remembered and valued.”

If you have a story or you know someone you feel deserves to be included in the North West Migrants Forum’s Black history exhibition, please complete this short, easy form: https://bit.ly/NIstories

North West Migrants Forum (NWMF) is an independent charity founded in 2012.

Liverpool author and activist Chantelle Lunt and Dr Naomi Green who are researching the Hidden History Project on behalf of the North West Migrants Forum.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane Ruairí McHugh at the launch of the first phase of the exhibition in Derry Central Library in July. Work has now begun on the second stage, personal stories of Black people living in Northern Ireland today.