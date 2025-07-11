North West Migrants Forum’s family fun day returning to Brooke Park in Derry

Following on from the success of last year, the North West Migrants Forum’s family fun day is returning to Brooke Park next Saturday.

Colour, culture and community will once again be the key components of what has become an important date on Derry’s social calendar.

A packed programme of events is being compiled for this year’s fun day, taking place from 1-4pm on July 19.

As before, at the heart of the day out will be an opportunity for locals to meet their neighbours, learn about different cultures and most importantly to have fun.

Melanie and Helen cooking up a storm at last year’s fun day in Brooke Park.

Lilian Seenoi Barr is Chief Executive of the North West Migrants Forum.

Looking ahead to the community-centred event, Mrs Barr said: “Our annual fun day is about us creating a space where people from all backgrounds, traditions, religions, ages and abilities can meet up and let their hair down for a few hours.

“In light of the unpleasantness directed at migrant families in Ballymena, Larne, Strabane and elsewhere recently, it is also an opportunity to show solidarity with those trying to make the north west their home, having fled war, violence, starvation and persecution.

“This city is known the world over for its social conscience and as in previous years we look forward to seeing local residents joining families from minoritised communities in a place where they can mix and get to know each other.”

Anna from Anna’s Cheeky Faces was kept busy last year. She will be bringing her magic back to Brooke Park this Saturday as part of the North West Migrants Forum’s family fun day.

Last year over 300 people gathered to enjoy face painting, bouncy castles, circus tricks, arts and crafts and a free barbecue.

“Those joining us can expect another afternoon of food, fun and exciting and enjoyable events with something for everyone,” Mrs Barr added.

Communications Officer with the North West Migrants Forum, Conor Sharkey, said he hopes to see similar numbers to last year in Brooke Park.

Encouraging as many people as possible to come along, he reiterated that the event is open to absolutely everyone.

“We really want as many people as possible to join us and the only thing they will have to bring is a smile.

“The Migrants Forum team has been working hard putting the programme together and we are delighted with how it is shaping up. All we need now is for the weather to play its part. But even if it doesn’t, we will have our marquee and gazebos up.”

The North West Migrants family fun day in Brooke Park is next Saturday, July 19, from 1pm to 4pm and is open to everyone, regardless of background.

With over 50 volunteers and six full-time staff, the NWMF is the leading anti-racism charity in the North West.

Established in 2012, the Forum is a medium-size, high-impact organisation deploying complementary expertise and methodologies. The organisation brings proven expertise in grassroots campaigning as well as broader lived experience, rooted in being an uumbrella forum led by the communities needs.

Its vision is to change lives and transform the narratives around black and minoritised communities through tackling prejudice and stereotypes, normalising access to services and promoting respect, fairness, equality and success.