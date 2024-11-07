Owners of zero waste and refill shop on why we must reset our thinking on how we shop ahead of COP29

The owners of a zero waste and refill shop have spoken about the chaos of completing their first year in business and said they wouldn’t swap it for the world.

In one of the most demanding years of their lives, Marc and Emily Williamson even found time to welcome their newborn daughter and juggle the refurbishment of new premises after an early business relocation.

The couple launched Considered Co in March 2023 in Coleraine to help in the fight against plastics and toxins dominating our everyday lives and to showcase their way of life as a way of enabling others to become more environmentally aware.

But the next 12 months have been a complete whirlwind and a steep learning curve into the world of business ownership.

Marc said: “We’ve enjoyed every minute of it. When it comes to starting your own business you’ve just got to go for it.

“The past year has been full of chaos and madness – but the best kind. We have made some unbelievable memories along the way and even welcomed a new baby into the world.”

Classified as being in the NEET category (not in education, employment, or training), Marc had previously trained in theology while Emily was working as a teacher when the couple decided they wanted to open Considered Co.

Marc said: “Neither of us came from a business background but we both believe really strongly in the type of business we wanted to run.

“Plastics and toxins are working their way into just about every aspect of people lives today. For us, the system is broken and needs to be reset while the shop enables us to share our way of life with others.”

Marc and Emily’s advice to other small businesses working toward the UK’s Net Zero goals is to focus on practical steps like sourcing from local suppliers and using recyclable packaging wherever possible.

Marc added, “Taking steps toward sustainability can feel overwhelming, but our advice, as we tell our customers, is to approach it one step at a time."

The couple launched Considered Co after securing a £20,000 Start Up Loan via the programme’s partner, Enterprise Northern Ireland.

The Start Up Loans programme delivers government-backed personal loans available to individuals looking to start or grow a business in the UK.

In addition to finance, successful applicants can receive up to 12 months of free mentoring and exclusive business offer. The loan is unsecured, so there’s no need to put forward any assets or guarantors to support an application.

All owners or partners in a business can individually apply for up to £25,000 each, with a maximum of £100,000 available per business.

Marc said: “When we were looking at finance to start the business, Start Up Loans came up on an internet search and to be honest, it looked almost too good to be true.

“The interest rates are 6%, the loan is unsecured and government backed. It was exactly what we needed and quite simply, without it we wouldn’t be in business.”

Despite the chaos and madness in the opening year, owning their own business has lived up to expectations for the Williamsons.

Emily said: “Firstly we are passionate about our way of life and we want to encourage others.

“For us the earth is precious and we must steward and look after it.

“All of our products are plastic and toxin free which is so important to us. We have loved running our own business and over the past year we have built up a community of like-minded people which is a real joy.

“The Start Up Loan helped us with everything from stock and rent to refurbishing our new premises at Stone Row in Coleraine after we relocated.

Michael McQuillan, chief executive of Enterprise Northern Ireland said, “Marc and Emily’s journey with Considered Co is a testament to the resilience and passion it takes to build a sustainable business from scratch. Their commitment to reducing waste and educating the community on sustainable living is exactly the kind of grassroots initiative Northern Ireland needs to combat environmental issues while fostering local economic growth.

“Supporting businesses like theirs is essential—they not only drive meaningful change in the fight against plastics and toxins but also inspire others to embrace a more sustainable lifestyle, one step at a time. I’m delighted that Marc and Emily can move forward in their business journey, having been supported along the way by one of our member local enterprise agencies, Enterprise Causeway.”

To find out more about Start Up Loans visit www.startuploans.co.uk.

Smaller businesses can find a wealth of independent and impartial information to support their transition to net zero via the British Business Bank’s Finance Hub.