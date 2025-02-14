People’s shelves are empty, so food banks can’t be - Lynda Battarbee

Anti-poverty charity, Trussell, is calling on you to help support people facing hunger this winter.

Winter is a tough time of year for many of us, but it’s even worse for people living on the lowest incomes. For many, having food on the table, a warm home and toiletries are a luxury they simply cannot afford.

My name is Lynda Battarbee, and I’m Director of Operations at Trussell. I was overwhelmed by the warmth, goodwill and generosity of people across the festive season, who donated to our community of food banks in their droves.

Together, we brought hope to people facing hunger and hardship across the UK. Winter is often the busiest time for food banks in the Trussell community – and the season does not stop when the festive period ends.

Today, Christmas festivities are a distant memory – but the cold reality of hunger is still with us. Right now, someone is looking at their empty shelves and wondering how they’ll eat today.

January is often a five-week month in terms of pay, meaning more people could be forced to turn to food banks as they struggle to get to the end of the month. At the same time, food banks usually see a decrease in donations in January, as everyone’s budgets are likely to be tighter after the expense of Christmas.

But people in the UK are still facing hunger, and unable to afford the essentials we all need to get by. This isn’t right and cannot go on. If you came with me to visit food banks in our communities, you’d meet individuals facing extreme levels of hardship.

When we say people have no food in their cupboards, we mean it. Someone I met recently described searching down the back of the sofa for coins to use to top up their electricity meter. Another would have only had two cans of soup to feed themselves over four days if the food bank hadn’t stepped in to help. At one food bank, volunteers look out for people dropping extra sugar lumps into their tea – because it’s often a sign someone urgently needs to eat.

Food banks often give out woolly hats and gloves, cosy socks and hot water bottles so people can keep warm during winter. Many provide energy fuel vouchers to help people pay their bills during these cold winter months.

Across the UK, food banks in the Trussell community are providing much more than just food. They’re giving hope to people who have fallen on hard times. They’re providing a warm space and listening ear for people who do not have enough money to live on.

Our food banks can provide debt and financial advice to people coming through their doors so they are less likely to have to come to a food bank again. One food bank told me that they helped an elderly lady realise she was eligible for financial support from the government.

After assisting her with the forms, she is now £72 better off a week and can afford to eat. Food banks are a lifeline. But with so many people unable to afford the essentials right now, food banks continue to provide extremely high levels of emergency food. This year, food banks are continuing to work hard to ensure they have enough food supplies to meet the level of need in their community, including through using their vital funds to purchase items that are in short supply.

You know as well as I do, that no one chooses to come to a food bank. It’s where people come when they have nowhere else to turn. Food banks shouldn’t have to exist, but right now, they are some people’s only hope. And when people’s shelves are empty, our food banks can’t be.

That’s why your support is vital. Food banks rely on the generosity of their communities to ensure that everyone who needs an emergency food parcel gets one. If you want to support your local food bank, they'll be extremely grateful for any food or money you are able to donate. Together we can end hunger – will you play your part?

You can help make sure food banks can continue to provide warm, compassionate, practical support and advice this winter by donating vital funds and supporting Trussell’s appeal to help end hunger in the UK.