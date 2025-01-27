Peter McGuire: 'People trying to do their best for their families should not have to live like this'

User (UGC) Submitted

Peter McGuire Workers Party representative for Derry City said that he has been approached over the past number of days by people who are worried following the Christmas holiday about credit card and other debts that are due for payment over the next few weeks and days.

Peter said some who are due to have credit card statements through their letter boxes are at their wits end on how to manage their payments. Credit cards for those on low incomes or have a poor credit rating usually have a very high interest rate. Peter stated those people he has spoken to were not out buying luxuries.

They were just buying a few toys, clothes and food for their family Christmas dinner the very least that every parent wants for their children and families. Peter said he is concerned that the majority off these credit card bills are for heating, electricity and day to day household expenses. He continued it is an indictment on our political system and society, that people are forced to live hand to mouth in the fifth richest economy in the world.

Peter concluded that those who he had spoken to who didn't have access to credit cards were relying on pay day loan businesses who, despite regulations, still charge huge interest rates. Peter further commented that he is concerned that some people may be borrowing from loan sharks with all the harmful consequences that brings.

Research from 2016 found that of the almost 600,000 low-income households in Northern Ireland, over 400,000 were using credit of some variety, with 50,000 of these using payday loans.

In the wake of the pandemic and the cost of-living crisis, who can doubt that the figures in 2025 will be much worse. People trying to do their best for their families should not have to live like this. It is time that the Executive introduced the promised Anti-Poverty Strategy as a first step in tackling poverty and all its consequences. The working class and their families deserve nothing less.

