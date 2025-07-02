Political opinion: Launch a Veterans' Day for East Londonderry, urges UUP's Carmichael

Robert Carmichael, the East Londonderry UUP Association Chairman, has called for a Veterans’ Day to be established in the constituency to run as part of the Armed Forces Day celebrations.

Mr Carmichael issued the statement on behalf of the Association to mark the 109th anniversary of the Battle of the Somme in 1916 during the Great War in which so many from Northern Ireland paid the supreme sacrifice.

The UUP man also congratulated those who organised, participated and watched Armed Forces Day events throughout the year, thereby making each occasion a “stunning success”.

Mr Carmichael said that following on from the success of these Armed Forces Day events and given East Londonderry’s “rich military history”, more of these events should be organised across the constituency and with a special focus on the “sterling service given by our veterans”.

He added: “So often we only remember the services and sacrifice of our Armed Forces during Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day.

“Armed Forces Day is especially poignant because it once again reminds us of the tremendous work which our forces are doing, not just here in Northern Ireland against the increasing terrorist threat, but on a global sphere where many of our Armed Forces are serving.

“And equally significantly, it should remind us to keep in our thoughts and prayers the families of those serving in these various military spheres of operations, as well as those who have been wounded in operations, and the families who have lost loved ones serving their country, not just in present conflicts but in the past Troubles.

“We also congratulate the organisers of military memorabilia across our constituency and encourage them to host as many of these events as possible.

“Given this rich East Londonderry history with the Armed Forces across the centuries, we will also be investigating how we could establish a Northern Ireland Imperial War Museum, preferably in our constituency,” said Mr Carmichael.

Mr Carmichael added that as part of the UUP Association’s ‘Putting People First’ agenda, this included security forces veterans and their needs.