Political opinion: Workers Party regional spokesperson calls for urgent action to combat violence against women and girls

Nicola Grant says women and girls are affected from all social, cultural and national backgrounds.

Workers Party regional spokesperson Nicola Grant has told a party meeting that not enough is being done to support women and girls who are being abused physically, sexually and emotionally.

Ms Grant said: "It is the brave women who come forward with their horrific experiences of abuse and violence that is leading the way. Instead of those with the responsibility to put in place safeguards and protections for those who have been and are suffering unimaginable violence at the hands of those who claim to love them.

"The level of violence is growing and the numbers of women and girls affected is widespread and covers all social backgrounds."

She added: "Violence against women and girls is not just perpetrated by men known to them or in local communities or countries. Women across the world are suffering violence and abuse because of conflicts and wars.

Workers Party Women on the march on International Women’s Day.

"The statistics are shocking 676 million women now live within 50 kilometres of deadly conflict, the highest level since the 1990s (UN Women) half of the forcibly displaced population across the globe are women and girls, and 1 in 4 displaced persons are children under the age of 12 ( UN Security Council)

"Women and girls suffer the consequences of world conflict and wars, but are left largely out of the peace negotiations, or any considerations about their needs after conflict. Women know that the absence of bombs and bullets is not peace, they know what is needed to help communities and countries to heal.

"They need health care, education, nutrition, shelter, water, employment , childcare and all the other amenities and infrastructure needed to live peaceful and dignified lives. All of these requires resources and funding, yet ring fenced funding for women and girls issues and growth, are never part of the equation.

“Perhaps it is because they never have a seat at the table!”