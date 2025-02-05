Politican opinion: Peter Mcguire Workers Party Representative Derry City praises comrades who highlighted the threat posed by privatisation in Belfast.

Peter McGuire Workers Party representative for Derry city has praised his comrades in Belfast for protesting against the proposed new private hospital in Belfast and the threat it poses to our National Health Service.

Peter said: "Privatisation of our healthcare is sweeping across Northern Ireland like an invasive weed. Our Politicians who seem happy to allow this are undermining the core principles and values of our NHS. That was established in 1948 on the right to universal healthcare free at the point of need. There is a two tier healthcare system now being openly flaunted .

"It is frightening to think that our politicians think so little of working class people. Northern Ireland has one of the highest rates of poverty in western Europe. Child poverty has risen. 18% of children live in relative poverty while 8% live in presistent poverty many in households were both parents are in employment. Foyle has the third highest area for poverty, unemployment , deprivation and health inequalities.

"According to the latest Northern Ireland audit report health inequalities have not improved over the past few decades, they have in fact grown worse. Peter continued with all these problems facing working class people. It is really inexcusable that anyone within the national health service or within our political system would promote privatisation.

"The workers Party will continue our fight against privatisation and for all our citizens to receive quality health care. It would be more to their credit if our politicians delivered the Ant-Poverty Strategy we have been promised. Also the Bill of Rights that was part of the Good Friday Agreement and stopped the rush to create the two tier healthcare system."