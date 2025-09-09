Renewable generation in Northern Ireland declines

Figures released last week by the Department for the Economy show 43.1 per cent of Northern Ireland electricity was from renewable generation in the year to June. This marks a continued decline in the percentage of Northern Ireland’s renewable electricity since the record of 51 per cent in the calendar year 2022.

The Renewable Electricity Generation Report, published quarterly based on the previous 12 months, show renewable generation was 3,123GWh with onshore wind accounting for 81.7 per cent.

Judith Rance, RenewableNI explained: “These figures will show slight changes every quarter due to changes in the weather – they should be increasing as we invest in renewables. Unfortunately, few new projects are being developed and we are on a downward trend.

“RenewableNI has highlighted the need for policy and infrastructure reform to reverse this disappointingtrajectory. Every quarter we call for urgent action and hear the response of ‘coming soon’. The industry is now suffering from a lack of confidence. We have stagnated as RoI and GB are powering ahead.

Pictured at the RenewableNI long duration energy storage (LDES) seminar, hosted by A&L Goodbody, are (l-R) Bobby Smith, Head of Energy Storage Ireland; John Palmer, Partner at A&L Goodbody; Sara Tinsley, RenewableNI Deputy Chair and Dave McGowan, Head of Future Power Systems at SONI.

“Northern Ireland has an obligation for achieve 80 per cent by 2030, set in the Climate Act. While today’s figure might seem like we are half-way there, renewable generation needs to more than double to meet the demands of the electrification of heat and transport.”

RenewableNI held an energy seminar on Thursday to address the need for long duration energy storage (LDES) which would reduce the high levels of dispatch down, which threatens both existing projects and future growth.Electricity generated during high winds can be stored for release at times of peak demand, providing a security of supply and price stability for consumers. The technology for this is already in Northern Ireland, however the policy and procurement frameworks are failing to keep up

Judith continued: “The RenewableNI seminar was fully booked, with people coming from across the renewable sector and many people are on the waiting list, showing the importance of LDES to the industry. Speakers included the Head of Energy Storage Ireland and SONI’s Head of Future Systems. The seminar provided an invaluable opportunity for the sector to engage with SONI on the reforms needed to decarbonise the electricity system.

“Attendees also raised the continuing to wait for the Renewable Electricity Support Scheme for NI. The Energy Strategy Action Plan 2025 stated DfE would publish the Final Design in Q2 2025 and consult on Terms & Conditions this quarter. There seems to be a slow slide to indifference.

“Northern Ireland is missing out. Every new turbine, solar and battery storage connected brings costs down for consumers, provides energy security and reduces carbon emissions. The time has come for our elected representatives to take account of this inaction.”

DfE Electricity Consumption and Renewable Generation Statistics report available at https://datavis.nisra.gov.uk/Economy/electricity-consumption-and-renewable-generation-report.html

You can view the slides from the LDES seminar at https://renewableni.com/renewable-energy-storage-seminar/