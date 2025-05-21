Report highlights constant demand for Samaritans’ support services in Northern Ireland

Samaritans volunteers across Northern Ireland answered over 100,000 emotional support contacts in the last year, according to the charity’s newly released 2024 Impact Report. The figures emphasise the continuing need for the organisation’s vital mental health support services, especially during a time of growing social and economic pressure.

Regional Director for Northern Ireland, Marcella Taylor, said: “I am incredibly grateful for the unwavering commitment of Samaritans volunteers and staff across Northern Ireland, who work tirelessly to ensure that people have someone to turn to, no matter the hour.

“This Impact Report clearly shows that our helpline continues to be a trusted, vital source of support for so many. Every call answered is a reminder of the difference we can make by simply being there to listen without judgment.

“These figures are not just statistics; they reflect the growing emotional toll people are facing amid ongoing social and economic pressures. Samaritans remains a lifeline for anyone who is struggling to cope, and I am proud of the crucial role our volunteers play in offering hope when it’s needed most.”

Conor, a Samaritans Volunteer from Belfast.

Across NI, more than 600 volunteers give their time, freely, to ensure that anyone struggling to cope has someone to talk to. Volunteers responded to over 300 calls per day spending an average of 21 minutes on each call.

As well as providing helpline support, volunteers in Northern Ireland also power the organisation’s online chat service, part of a UK-wide effort to make emotional support more accessible—particularly for younger people and those more comfortable online.

Conor, a Samaritans volunteer from Belfast, shared his perspective on the importance of the service: “I've always been very passionate about mental health issues, and it breaks my heart that the people dealing with them often feel the need to suffer in silence. One of the biggest surprises about volunteering for me has to be just how open and honest our callers feel that they can be with us.

“The fact that we're an anonymous voice on the other end of the phone really lets our callers open up and be vulnerable in a way they sometimes can't be anywhere else, and you often see that reflected in the relief they feel by the end of the call.

“I've had people confide in me about things they've never said to anyone but themselves, and it's an amazing thing to be able to provide people with that safe space.”

Samaritans has also worked to strengthen its influence on mental health policy through its role as co-chair of the Mental Health Policy Alliance in Northern Ireland, working alongside the Mental Health Foundation to advocate for improved services and suicide prevention strategies.

As part of its ongoing engagement, the charity has invited elected representatives - including MLAs and local councillors - to visit Samaritans branches and gain first-hand insight into the essential work of volunteers in their communities. In addition, Samaritans launched the ‘Lost Futures’ research project, which explores the links between poverty, inequality and suicidality, helping to highlight the broader societal issues that contribute to emotional distress and suicide risk.

Marcella continues: “Our Impact Report clearly demonstrates the extraordinary reach and importance of Samaritans across Northern Ireland. However it is important to remember that behind every statistic is a person who found the courage to reach out, and a volunteer who was there to listen without judgement.

“None of this would be possible without the dedication of our incredible volunteers and supporters. Together, we are making a real difference—one conversation at a time.”

For anyone in need of support, Samaritans can be contacted free at any time on 116 123 or by email at [email protected].