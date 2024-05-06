Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Recently, two of the Hive Cancer Support team travelled to the Norwegian University of Stavanger to see the research being presented by Ulster University’s Dr Carrie Flannagan, a Lecturer in Adult Nursing at the School of Nursing and Paramedic Science, at the ‘Heart of Multi-Professional Care’ conference hosted by the Nordic College of Caring Science (NCCS).

The NCCS aims to develop, support and promote Caring Science knowledge nationally and internationally.

Jacquie Loughrey, Education; Prevention Officer and Sarah Duddy Programme Services Coordinator were proud to share the work of Hive Cancer Support with researchers and academics from across the world.

'We Carry On' Mural on the Strand road.

Jacquie said: “It was a huge day for us to see this important research, which was based on interviews with our amazing members, being presented on the world stage.”

“The feedback to Dr Carrie Flannagan’s research presentation was fantastic and the audience was really interested in the themes and the community based research.”

“We were delighted to see it being so well received and the innovative nature of the project being recognised.”

Hive commissioned Ulster University to conduct the research, funded by The Ideas Fund, a grants programme from the British Science Association and funded by the Welcome Trust.

Picture Caption: Jacquie Loughrey, Hive Cancer Support Education and Prevention Officer,

The aim of the funding is to enable community led research into issues affecting mental well-being.

The research and funding also resulted in creating the ‘We Carry on’ sunflower mural which can be found in the strand road.

Designed and created by Peaball graffiti collective to reflect the themes that came out of the community based research.

The mural ‘We Carry On’ mural features a sunflower in a kintsuigi vase which translates to ‘golden joinery’ from Japanese.

Maureen Collins, Project Manager of Hive Cancer Support, said: “Our members have told us that the ‘We Carry On’ mural has made them feel seen and understood within their own community.

“We considered lots of possible walls for this piece of community art but this location on one of Derry’s busiest streets with lots of footfall and traffic was definitely the best one.”

“This mural, at the heart of our city, is a tribute to all cancer thrivers and reminds people Hive Cancer Support is here to help you carry on- whatever that looks like for you.”

She continued “the research would not have been possible without the support of the members of Hive Cancer Support who bravely shared their story to help others.”

“We are beyond proud of our members who shared their personal stories for this research, which is now creating understanding of the impact of surgery to cancer thrivers within them global medical community.”

“It was no easy feat for our members to revisit their cancer surgery and how it impacted psychologically.

“We know that for many of them it was a hugely emotional experience and we have so much admiration and respect for them for being willing to do that.”