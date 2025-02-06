Sign up for NI Water’s virtual Entry Level Academy open evening

NI Water is celebrating the launch of its 2025 Entry Level Academy with a virtual open evening taking place this Thursday, February 6 at 7pm for applicants to learn more about NI Water’s Entry Level Academy.

As it is Northern Ireland’s Apprenticeship Week, NI Water are encouraging school leavers, graduates and people considering a career change to sign up for its Entry Level Academy virtual open evening online via www.niwater.com/entrylevelacademy/ and learn more about the exciting career opportunities available.

NI Water has 23 opportunities available across a range of business areas including Water Utilities, Energy, Science, Business Analytics, Finance and Information Management.

Successful applicants will receive an attractive reward package from day one including a competitive salary, structured career progression and fully funded qualifications. We also offer subsidised driving lessons which will truly put you in the driving seat of your career.

Gema Ortiz from Derry~Londonderry took up a Higher Level Apprentice in Science with NI Water.placeholder image
Gema Ortiz, NI Water Higher Level Apprentice in Science from Derry~Londonderry, said: “One day I was checking Facebook and seen NI Water were recruiting for the Entry Level Academy and I thought it would be a good idea to apply. It was a long process but at the same time it was a big challenge for me. My experience has been good so far. I am learning so many different things in the lab, all while studying a Foundation Degree. NI Water has provided support both in the lab and at college.

“I absolutely recommend everyone to apply to NI Water’s Entry Level Academy because it's a good opportunity to work in a great company while you are studying in a nice environment.”

NI Water’s Entry Level Coordinator Stacey Watson said: “We’re really keen for people to consider an apprenticeship or a graduate role with NI Water so we’re organising a virtual open evening for school leavers, graduates and people embarking on a career change to find out more about what we have to offer.

“The virtual open evening comes at the start of National Apprenticeship Week and is the perfect opportunity for potential applicants to meet some of our students and business leaders who will be happy to answer questions and talk about what the Entry Level Academy is all about”.

“We’ve got opportunities for apprentices, higher level apprentices and graduates right across the business including Water Operations, Science, Energy, Data Analytics, Financial systems and Data Management.

“NI Water has won the best apprenticeship scheme in Northern Ireland, not once but twice in the last few years! It shows we have something really special here, something to be proud of.”

