Pádraig Delargy

What this means for the school is that it will now operate like all other nursery schools in Derry, resolving some funding issues the school has had and making an Irish focused nursery a stronger choice for parents.

“This is a positive new dawn for the Naíscoil and for Irish Medium Education in Derry,” said Sinn Fein MLA Pádraig Delargy.

He continues: “There is still much to do, but it is very clear that we are now beginning to make real change. My commitment is that my party and I will continue to lobby for this, raise it in the Assembly and advocate for the best provision for all of our children.

“I’ve seen firsthand the fantastic work the Naíscoil does for children from the Ballymagroarty area and from all parts of Derry - today is a victory for them and another step in the right direction to bolster Irish Medium Education in our city.”

Mr. Delergy praised the work of the staff saying: “I want to pay tribute to the dedication of the staff and management of the Naíscoil who have excelled and grown provision from strength to strength in spite of the operational difficulties.”