Stena Line declares 2025 the year of pet travel

Ferry company marks National Pet Month by sharing top tips for travelling with your four-legged friend

Swedish-owned ferry company, Stena Line has declared 2025 the year of pet travel, building on the 78,000 pet crossings recorded on the Irish Sea in 2024, as interest in pet-friendly sailings continues to grow.

With a 28% increase in Google searches on pet travel within the last four years, the increasingly popular trend is being driven by owners’ reluctance to go on holiday without their ‘best friend’ and an increase in the number of pet friendly accommodation offerings.

As Stena Line predicts more pets on it ferries, a study by the University of Surrey claims the value of the dog-friendly travel sector will rise to £40bn by 2030.

But before you take a short break to England, Wales or Scotland, Stena Line is advising pet owners to plan well in advance and take five key steps to ensure your trip gets off to the ‘pawfect’ start.

FIVE Easy Steps

Vaccines/Documents: Ensure your pet fully meets requirements on vaccines and relevant documentation to travel. The requirements can be different depending on your destination so make sure you research what you need ahead of your journey. These principals also apply to assistance dogs. Microchips: Your pet needs to be microchipped to travel. Ensure your details are up to date on the microchip. Insurance: Review your pet insurance and ensure it meets your needs. The best policies will cover vets bills and replacing lost/stolen travel documents. First Aid: Pack a first aid kit, a pet friendly travel guide and plenty of treats and waste bags. Plan Ahead: Include a collapsible water bowl, treats, and a secure lead or harness. These essentials keep your pet hydrated and comfortable during the voyage and help you manage your pet’s needs on the go.

Orla Noonan, Stena Line Travel Commercial Manager,said the ferry company wants to ensure more families than ever before can enjoy an adventure with their four-legged friends this year.

She said: “At Stena Line, we know pets are important members of the family and we have made every effort to welcome them onboard, including increasing our number of pet cabins by 34% across our Irish Sea fleet.

“Stena Line is the best choice for pet travel on the Irish Sea and our offering is constantly improving. We are experiencing more and more owners travelling with their pets and due to the increasing popularity Stena Line is declaring 2025 the year of pet travel.

“‘It can sometimes feel a little daunting travelling with your pet, but we want to ensure pet owners that Stena Line is the relaxing way for you and your pet to travel.”

Stena Line’s pet-friendly travel options when travelling to Ireland, France and Britain include pet cabins, a pet lounge (onboard Stena Superfast when travelling on the Cairnryan - Belfast route) and the option to leave your pet in the car, in kennels or dog lodges during the journey.

Pet influencer Nikki O’Carroll ( @TheDailyCavalier) frequently crosses the Irish Sea with her three King Charles Cavalier spaniels, and says the convenience and comfort offered by Stena Line makes travelling with pets plain sailing.

She said “Travelling with your pet for the first time can seem daunting but, as long as you plan ahead, and are well prepared, it really couldn’t be simpler.

“We’ve done a lot of travelling with Coco, Juno and Gigi but the warm welcome from the crew and outstanding pet friendly facilities mean ferry travel is always our preference.

Pre-booking your pet is mandatory, for more information and to book your next trip visit the website.