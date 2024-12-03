Strabane used car dealership wins prestigious national accolade

A Strabane used car dealership has picked up a prestigious accolade at the 2024 Car Dealer Magazine Used Car Awards – often described as the Oscars of the motor trade.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Greg Mitchell Motors, based in Melmount Road, Victoria Bridge, won the award for having the ‘Sales Team of the Year’ at this year’s ceremony, held to celebrate the best and brightest dealerships working in the used car sector across the UK.

Thousands of automotive retailers, plus MOT testing stations and workshops, enter the awards each year. Each one undergoes a rigorous judging process and mystery shopping test before the gongs are handed out at a glittering ceremony in London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the hotly-contested Sales Team of the Year category, assessors were looking for solid online reviews, well-presented stock and a great mystery shopping experience.

The Used Car Awards were hosted by TV personality and leading automotive industry figure Mike Brewer

But they were also trying to discover how well dealerships function behind the scenes, and hoping to find genuine team spirit with everyone working well together and on the same page. The Greg Mitchell Motors team ticked every box!

Company boss Greg Mitchell said he was absolutely delighted by the triumph – and even a little emotional. His firm was also awarded a ‘Highly Commended’ certificate as one of the UK’s top three service and repair outlets.

Mr Mitchell said: ‘‘It feels wonderful to have won the Sales Team of the Year Award. We have a fantastic group of salespeople who work tirelessly to do the very best they can for our customers. However, everyone at the business is part of the team too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘‘There are only five of us here at the awards tonight but there are 30 of us overall and they’ll all be delighted!’’

The Greg Mitchell Motors team on stage with Mike Brewer, right, host of the Used Car Awards, and James Wilson, left, Chief Operating Officer of Motorway, who sponsored the sales team award this year

James Baggott, founder and editor-in-chief of Car Dealer Magazine, said: ‘‘Running a used car business can be tough but it can be made a lot more straightforward if everyone in the dealership is working together as a cohesive unit and striving towards a common goal.

‘‘When we looked into the way the sales team functions at Greg Mitchell Motors, it quickly became apparent that it’s a business where teamwork is key. Well done to all concerned.’’

Awards night compere, the TV host and automotive industry legend Mike Brewer, said: ‘‘Very well done to Greg Mitchell Motors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘‘I know how important it is to work as a team and we were also delighted to discover that Greg Mitchell Motors has plenty of great cars available for the buying public.

‘‘This is a banging result for the team at Greg Mitchell Motors and they’re entitled to feel very proud of their achievement. Nice one.’’

The Car Dealer Magazine Used Car Awards have been celebrating the top operators in the UK’s used car industry since 2012, rewarding manufacturers, car dealerships, workshops, and exceptional people working in the sector. They are organised by the UK’s leading automotive trade title, Car Dealer Magazine.