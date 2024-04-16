Successful Korean jazz band Odd Meter Fairy and the Jazzy to hit Derry Jazz festival

Odd Meter Fairy

Although there is an utterly unique act coming to Bennigan’s Bar on May 3 – one of Korea’s finest jazz ensembles ‘Odd Meter Fairy and the Jazzys.’

As people say there's a Derry man everywhere because showing them off is David Doherty, a local who moved to Korea 11 years ago, and started a gym there.

He met his wife Mi-Kyeong Kim there – the ‘Odd Meter Fairy’ herself – who can’t wait to make her debut in Derry.

David explains: “I opened up my own jiu-jitsu gym here, and we met through a mutual friend which is a fun story in itself! While Mi-Kyeong is not being a jazz musician she helps me run the gym and also teaches the women's class.

“Odd Meter Fairy is the nickname Mi-Kyeong was given at university because she hated standard 4:4 timing, and all of her songs were in non-standard timing. So odd meter translates to Korean as ‘non-standard musical timing’ and ‘fairy’ because her music has a magical style quality to it.

“The Jazzys came from the time my mother saw something Mi-Kyeong was wearing and said, ‘Well, that looks very jazzy’,” David laughs. “So, she stole that idea from Derry slang!”

The band themselves are successful releasing ‘excellent albums’, David said.

Their music is original and is composed of members from the top jazz departments in Korean universities. David says: “Each member has a sophisticated level of musical competence and ability, and the solos from each member will just blow people away.”

Although jazz here is an annual thing that is greatly celebrated with deep historical roots it isn't like that in Korea. David explains: “The jazz scene in Korea isn't as big as in countries like Japan, so the band wants to use this opportunity to promote Korean jazz to Ireland.

“Playing at one of the biggest jazz festivals in the country will be unforgettable for all of us!"

While they are here the band intend to create a Vlog of their Jazz Festival experience which will then be shared in Korea.

And David can’t wait for them to experience some local culture and hospitality: “I personally can't wait to show the band around the city, introduce them to the beautiful Derry and Irish culture that I grew up with, show them what Irish musicians can do, and show the wonderful friendliness of Derry people. Also, I’m looking forward to some local cuisine. Jaffa Cakes aren't available for purchase in Korea.”

Benngian’s jazz club being the debut location for the group makes perfect sense as for years they have been promoting and hosting jazz acts and have some great acts lined up for the Jazz festival.