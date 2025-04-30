Supervalu Dungiven unveils new look following revamp

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Musgrave NI has invested £720,000 in revamping its SuperValu store in Dungiven, which celebrated its fresh new look on Friday, 25th April with a family fun day for customers. The store which supports 38 jobs in the community has been transformed to offer its customers a bright and contemporary new layout and more modern shopping experience.

The major investment has allowed for new and exciting additions in store, with more than 500 new products including an extended fresh range and more instore prepared meals, plus hot deli items from the grab and go counter. The off licence has also been extended with new lines including more beers, wines, and spirits, as well as an increased zero-alcohol area while the store now features self-scan checkouts for an improved and more efficient checkout experience.

Coffee lovers can enjoy a hot drink-to-go from the Frank and Honest coffee dock. An environmental pledge is at the core of the coffee brand, featuring 100% compostable coffee cups, plastic free coffee capsules and Rainforest Alliance certified coffee beans. Shoppers can also benefit from the digital loyalty app which offers a free coffee after earning ten digital stamps.

Store manager Ryan Kealey said: “The whole team and I are very proud of our rejuvenated store. Feedback has been very positive, and we were delighted to celebrate with a fun day for shoppers. We welcomed our customers to enjoy food sampling and prizes, plus an Easter egg hunt and facepainting for our younger visitors. We look forward to continuing to provide a great range, value and excellent service for many years to come.”

SuperValu operations manager Gillian Cuddy, store manager Ryan Kealey and Head of Retail Operations Caroline Rowan officially launch the revamped store.

Head of Retail Operations Caroline Rowan added: “SuperValu is very much a community retailer, and we are proud to have been serving the Dungiven community for many years. This is a significant investment in the town, and we’re delighted to offer an enhanced service and more modern shopping environment for our customers.”

In addition to an enhanced product range and as part of SuperValu’s commitment to value, shoppers will benefit from hundreds of best buys and savings of up to 40% on own brand products.That’s as well as a Supermarket Price Match on key everyday items with Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Asda, plus the Epic Deals promotion on four big brand products, which change every three weeks.

Caroline continued: “Supporting local is also very important to us. Musgrave NI spends more than £166m on local food and drink annually, and we work with more than 3,000 local farmers, partner with over 240 local suppliers and stock over 4,500 local products across our stores. We’re also committed to our partnership with Action Cancer, a local charity that visits communities across Northern Ireland with its life-saving early detection services.”

Supporting Musgrave’s ambition of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2040, the store has also been refitted with energy saving technology to make operations more efficient and reduce our carbon footprint. This includes energy efficient LED lighting, top-grade energy efficient freezers and refrigeration, as well as electronic shelf edge labels which will reduce paper usage.