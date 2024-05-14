Paul Casey Glastonbury warm up gig.

At Glastonbury’s famous acoustic stage Derry musician Paul Casey and his band will be performing on Saturday June 29 with a warm up gig in hometown Derry June 26, with a new album to accompany him.

Paul is made from music that flows in his blood, talented in many facets of the industry; he's a guitarist, a songwriter, producer, and singer.

Another strand to Paul’s musical DNA is an uncompromising commitment to no-nonsense studio equipment, along with an enduring pursuit of the new recording tech that matters.

Paul was born in the North which shaped him and shaped his music, his Father’s blues records being a huge inspiration in his art.

Paul Casey playing live.

The shy teenager blagged his way backstage at a Chris Rea gig in Belfast to talk to his guitar hero. Rea advised the young novice, who took everything on board. Three years later Casey gave Rea a demo tape. He was impressed, and invited Paul to London. Thus began years of recording and touring together, and a friendship that endures to this day.

For decades, the self-effacing musician has worked tirelessly at his craft. The studio is where he’s at home. The quintessential musician’s musician, over the years Casey has earnestly composed and arranged, played and recorded, mixed and produced – all the time honing his craft at his Cable Junction home studio.

All this work has paid off as the Derry man prepares himself to play at the astonishing acoustic stage of Glastonbury. On Saturday June 29, festival-goers will be treated to a rare appearance by the full Paul Casey Band. Wherever they take to the stage, audiences react.

Paul also has a treat for his hometown here in Derry With his full band, Paul will play a Glastonbury Warm-Up Gig in the intimate Cinema Room at St Columb’s Hall, Derry on Wednesday, 26 June, three days before the Glastonbury show.

It will be a unique chance to hear the band run through their full Glastonbury set list for The Acoustic Stage.

There are only 129 tickets available for this intimate warm-up show in Derry. There will be complimentary finger food on the night for all ticket holders.