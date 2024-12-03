The Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Middle East Humanitarian Appeal reaches £1million in Northern Ireland as charities celebrate Giving Tuesday

This Giving Tuesday, the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) is celebrating raising £35million for its Middle East Humanitarian Appeal, including £1million in Northern Ireland since its launch on 17 October.

So far, an incredible £35 million has been raised to support the most vulnerable people across Gaza, Lebanon and the wider region. This includes £10 million that has been matched by the UK Government.

Donations are already making a difference to communities in need, and as the cold and wet weather sets in, funds are more vital than ever to enable DEC charities and their local partners to provide people with food to eat, and a warm, dry place to sleep this winter.

This Giving Tuesday, the DEC is celebrating the efforts of people across the UK in helping to reach this total. From fundraising bake sales, coffee mornings, raffles, and comedy shows, to Ultra 10k challenges and bucket shaking at football matches and in train stations, people have come together to support this appeal in a variety of unique ways.

Hero Image for Disasters Emergency Committee Middle East Humanitarian Appeal.

Simon Beresford, Director of Fundraising and Marketing at the DEC, said: “It’s been humbling and inspiring to see people around the UK coming together to support the Middle East Humanitarian Appeal, as they so often do for the DEC’s appeals.

"This Giving Tuesday is a great opportunity for us to thank our incredible supporters who have raised money in so many different ways for those in need across Gaza, Lebanon and the wider region. With the cold weather now arriving, every donation, no matter how big or small, can make a difference to the huge numbers of displaced people who urgently need shelter, food and warm clothes.”

Rhys Stephen from Cardiff volunteered as a bucket collector at the UEFA Women’s Ireland v Wales Euro Qualification match in the Welsh capital.

He said: “Honestly it breaks my heart. People have lost their homes and pretty much everything they own and can’t get the medical help they need, it’s terrible. It’s so bad you can’t even really put yourself in their place and imagine all that.”

Ruth James, Oxfam Regional Humanitarian Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa, said: “The funding raised through the DEC Middle East Humanitarian Appeal has made a tangible difference in the lives of people in Gaza and Lebanon, providing critical support and hope amid immense challenges.

"In Gaza, families grapple daily with hunger, limited access to clean water and the constant threat of displacement and bombing. In Lebanon, people were already struggling with an economic collapse, and now over one million people have been forcibly displaced and are struggling to meet even their basic needs. Continued support is essential to ensure that more families receive the assistance they so desperately require."

Claire Stanley, Giving Tuesday UK lead, said: “Behind each pound raised for this important appeal is a unique and special story of someone wanting to make a difference- from the volunteers putting on fun and unique activities, to the donors who gave generously.

"And when all come together giving becomes a force for good that can transform the lives of millions who urgently need help. So from the entire Giving Tuesday team- thank you to each and every volunteer and supporter who made this appeal happen. You represent the best of us and your commitment to doing good serves as an inspiration to everyone.”