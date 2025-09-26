Tributes paid to peace-maker and ‘true republican’ Martin Mansergh after death in Africa aged 78

Tributes have been paid to the late Martin Mansergh who has been described as a ‘true republican’ and peacemaker following his sudden passing in North Africa.

The former diplomat and Fianna Fáil TD died at the age of 78 during a trip to the Sahara with other retired parliamentarians.

Foyle MP Colum Eastwood described him as ‘a patriot who gave every ounce of his energy, skills, wisdom and wit to peace and reconciliation in Ireland’.

"Martin wasn’t just a guide for Taoisigh, he generously supported anyone prepared to roll up their sleeves for peace,” said the erstwhile SDLP leader.

The Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he was a ‘one-off’ and a ‘true Irish republican’.

Speaking of his pivotal role in the peace process, he said: “His contribution to securing peace on this island mark him as a figure who will always be honoured. His early, secret negotiations in Belfast on behalf of Taoisigh and his work through more than a decade were essential in securing the peace settlement and the overcoming of many later hurdles.”

Mr. Martin said he had been ‘exceptional in his knowledge and devotion to the cause of peace on our island and throughout Europe’.

Former Sinn Féin President Gerry Adams expressed ‘deep sadness’ at the news of Mr. Mansergh’s passing and extended his condolences to his family and to the Fianna Fáil party.

“Martin Mansergh was a key figure in the efforts to build the peace process and the success of the negotiation leading to the Good Friday Agreement.

"He was one of those who met with Sinn Féin in the late 1980s on behalf of Fianna Fáil and we retained a close relationship since then.

"Martin served a number of Taoisigh and his crucial role, along with other senior government officials, and John Hume, and Sinn Féin representatives, was in the build up to the negotiations at Good Friday in 1998 and in the work that was done after that.

"I value very much the numerous engagements that we had and the relationship that we developed as a result of that.

"I wish to extend my sincere condolences to his wife Elizabeth and his five children,” said the former Sinn Féin President.