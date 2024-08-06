Turning Scents into Pence: Maxol launches new charity initiative for Guide Dogs NI

Maxol has launched a fundraising campaign inviting the public to turn scents into pence to raise funds for the Guide Dogs NI. With each guide dog costing over £50,000 during its training and working lifetime, Maxol’s PAWsome Fresheners will raise funds through the sale of puppy shaped car air fresheners.

Maxol Group CEO, Brian Donaldson says his appreciation for the life-changing impact of guide dogs deepened after meeting with a guide dog user. He recognised that these highly trained and intuitive dogs provide not only confidence but also independence to individuals.

“We wanted to create something unique to catch our customers’ attention and also inform them on the journey a puppy takes to become a guide dog,” said Brian Donaldson.

“With this new initiative, we’re encouraging customers to purchase either a golden or a black Labrador car air freshener, or both, with all proceeds going directly to Guide Dogs NI.” PAWsome car air freshers are priced at £3.

Follow the journey from puppy to Guide Dog

The limited edition PAWsome Fresheners are designed not only to keep a vehicle smelling fresh but more importantly, to make a positive impact on the lives of those who are visually impaired. It takes two years to train a guide or assistance dog and people can learn more about each phase of a puppy’s training journey by scanning a QR code on the PAWsome Fresheners.

Maxol, which is Northern Ireland’s leading family-owned forecourt and convenience retailer has committed to funding the training of at least six guide and assistance dogs across the island of Ireland over the next two years and wants to continue to raise awareness and drive support for Guide Dogs NI.

“These highly trained and intuitive dogs provide not only confidence but also safety and social benefits to individuals. I’ve seen firsthand the incredible support they offer,” said Brian Donaldson.

Guide Dogs NI currently have around ninety Guide Dogs in-service and eight buddy dogs across Northern Ireland with a further three dogs in training and 15 puppies about to begin their training journey.

Many people affected by a vision impairment face isolation and challenges in everyday activities, such as shopping, working, and socialising. Guide dogs provide a vital lifeline, offering safety, mobility, and independence.

Buddy dogs

Another important part of Guide Dog NI’s work is providing buddy dogs to children living with visual impairment to help boost their confidence, improve relationships, and build a greater sense of trust.

Kyla McVicar, Business Development Manager, Guide Dogs NI said: “Our team at Guide Dogs Northern Ireland are so excited to be working with Maxol on their PAWsome Freshener fundraiser. Every penny raised will help adults, children and young people living with vision impairment in NI.

"We rely on the generosity of the local public and business community to provide our services. Without this fundraising our life-changing work simply wouldn’t be possible. We would like to say a massive heartfelt thank you to Maxol and all their amazing staff, retailers and customers for supporting Guide Dogs. Your donations will help us ensure that anyone with sight loss in Northern Ireland can live a full, active, and independent life.”

Maxol plans to leverage its network of 252 service stations across the island of Ireland, rallying community support to raise much-needed funds. The goal is to make a difference in the lives of those served by Guide Dogs NI in Northern Ireland and Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind in Ireland.

Available in local Maxol stores from the beginning of July, all proceeds from the PAWsome Fresheners will go to Guide Dogs NI in NI and in ROI, Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind.

For more information visit www.maxol.ie and https://www.guidedogs.org.uk/guide-dogs-northern-ireland/