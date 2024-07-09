Two thirds of people in Derry and Strabane believe that integrated education should be the norm

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Results from LucidTalk’s NI-wide attitudinal poll have revealed that two thirds, 66% of people living in the Derry and Strabane council area believe Integrated Education, which sees children of different faiths, backgrounds and cultures educated together, side by side every day, should be the main model for our education system.

Polling was carried out by Belfast based independent polling and market research company LucidTalk, on behalf of the Integrated Education Fund (IEF). Over 2,300 responses were collated, and the poll was balanced by gender, age-group, area of residence, and community background, to ensure it was demographically representative of Northern Ireland today.

One key finding of the poll was consistent support for Integrated Education with 67%, over two thirds of the people in Northern Ireland, agreeing that Integrated schools should be the main model for our education system.

Following an extensive awareness raising campaign by the IEF last Autumn, there is a subsequent increase in awareness of the Transformation process, with 73% of those polled confirming they were aware of this process.

Pupils at Phoenix Integrated Primary School celebrate 67% of NI support Integrated Education

Transformation is the term used to describe the process of changing an existing school’s status to become Integrated. For more information on Transformation see integratemyschool.com. The poll suggests that almost two thirds (63%) of parents would support such a move at their child’s school, which is further evidenced by a series of positive parental ballots held in schools across Northern Ireland in recent years.

70% of those polled would support all schools, regardless of management type, aiming to have a religious and cultural mix of pupils, teachers and governors.

Paul Caskey OBE, Chief Executive of the Integrated Education Fund (IEF), commented on the results: “In the past five years more parents than ever before have expressed their support for Integrated Education.

"This is evidenced by 27 successful parental ballots taking place where a clear majority of parents have voted for their school to transform to Integrated status.

"The result of this poll highlights the high level of support for more Integrated Education from the people of Northern Ireland. Despite these findings, many areas remain with limited or no Integrated options available to children or parents.