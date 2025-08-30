UUP thanks community for 'tremendous' support

By John Coulter
Contributor
Published 30th Aug 2025, 17:16 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2025, 14:08 BST
The public have been thanked by a leading East Londonderry Ulster Unionist for their “tremendous support” of the traditional Last Saturday Royal Black county demonstration in Limavady.

The praise for both the public and the Royal Black Institution has come from Robert Carmichael, the East Londonderry UUP Association Chairman.

In his statement of praise on behalf of the UUP Association, Mr Carmichael said: “The community is to be highly commended for its tremendous support of the City of Londonderry Royal Black Chapter’s parade in Limavady.

“The organising Sir Knights are to be equally commended for hosting a very professional demonstration which enhanced the Black’s true Christian and family values.

East Londonderry UUP Association Chairman Robert Carmichael.
East Londonderry UUP Association Chairman Robert Carmichael.

“In spite of the damp weather, we all also give thanks to Almighty God for the safety of those on the march and watching at the Limavady demonstration.

“Praise must also be given to the professionalism of the police on duty and the emergency services which were on standby as well throughout the day.

“This year’s demonstration was one of the best attended in the history of Royal Black in the county in spite of the weather conditions.

“As well as the annual Last Saturday main and feeder parades, the community is also to be thanked and praised for its support of the various Black preceptories’ annual divine church parades and services,” said Mr Carmichael.

