Vigil for victims of gender-based violence

Causeway Pride, Causeway Green Party, North Coast for Choice, and various other organisations will gather for a poignant vigil to honour the 23 women who have been murdered since 2020. The vigil will take place on Sunday, September 22, at 5 PM at Portrush Town Hall.

This vigil is a crucial response to the stark reality that Northern Ireland remains one of the most dangerous places for women and children. Despite our collective efforts, their safety is far from assured, and violence against them continues unabated.

We are calling on the Northern Irish Government to implement immediate and comprehensive measures to ensure the protection of women and children. Systemic changes are urgently needed to address and prevent gender-based violence.

The majority of perpetrators are men. Therefore, we call upon all men to rise up and be allies in this fight. We need men to lead by example, to challenge and change the narratives that condone or ignore violence. This is not just violence against women and children; it is violence perpetrated by men. We must transform this conversation and focus on raising awareness and educating boys and men about respect and healthy relationships.

We demand that men across Northern Ireland pledge to never commit, condone, or remain silent about violence against women and girls. We must dismantle rape culture and make it unequivocally clear that such behaviour is intolerable.

Our call to action extends to all leaders within our communities – politicians, employers, community organisations, religious institutions, and beyond. Everyone has a critical role to play in ending violence and fostering a culture of respect and equality. We also advocate for increased funding for educational programmes to teach boys and men about healthy relationships and challenge the patriarchal attitudes that perpetuate violence.

Change is not just necessary; it is urgent. By coming together at this vigil, we not only honour the lives lost but also reaffirm our commitment to a safer, more just society for all. We stand united against violence and strive towards a future where such tragedies are a thing of the past.